Альбом
Постер альбома 5 Finger Discount Blacc Friday

5 Finger Discount Blacc Friday

Black static blue flame

The Zoo 720  • Хип-хоп  • 2019

1

Mile High Lit

Black static blue flame

2:56

2

41 & 38

Black static blue flame

4:16

3

In the A

Black static blue flameBonez20

2:59

4

Dab Too Strong

Black static blue flame

2:32

5

Goals over Dreams

Black static blue flame

2:52

6

Dabs Nonstop

Black static blue flame

3:40

7

Iah

Black static blue flame

2:58

8

9-5

Black static blue flame

2:58

9

Outta Time (Remix)

Black static blue flame

4:17

10

Blacc Opps (Remix)

Black static blue flame

2:46

11

Mcm Backpack

Black static blue flame5280 Zay

3:17

12

You a Lame (Remix)

Black static blue flameFoeva Beatz

3:41

13

Black Lives Matter (Remix)

Black static blue flameEz Duzzit

2:31

14

Allyway Cat Piss

Black static blue flame

3:39

15

Dab

Black static blue flame

2:40

16

Everyday (Remix)

Black static blue flame

3:12

17

Colorado Baby (Remix)

Black static blue flame

3:20

18

Paper Chase (Remix)

Black static blue flame

3:28

19

Pictures (Remix)

Black static blue flame

4:22

20

Polo (Remix)

Black static blue flame

2:53

21

Right Now (Remix)

Black static blue flame

3:43

