Альбом
Постер альбома King Keno

King Keno

Keno Shakur

Beam Team Music Group  • Хип-хоп  • 2019

1

No Dates

Keno Shakur

3:00

2

Grimey as Ever

Keno Shakur

2:04

3

Try Trapping

Keno Shakur

2:51

4

Gillbert Arenas

Keno Shakur

1:55

5

Shit Hectic

Keno Shakur

2:24

6

Richy Rich

Keno ShakurGOONY SPLIFF

2:35

7

Playa Better Know Better

Keno Shakur

2:26

8

The Stepperz

Keno ShakurSacklife Relly

2:51

9

Somthing Thay Can Feel

Keno Shakur

1:50

10

Shit a Duck

Keno ShakurMac Drippa

2:42

11

When Its Real

Keno Shakur

2:39

12

Playing for Keeps

Keno Shakur30 Wayz

2:42

13

Racks

Keno ShakurFenomenon

3:29

14

Bidness

Keno Shakur

3:12

15

Still

Keno ShakurMac Drippa

2:46

