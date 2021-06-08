Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Magnificent Bossa Quintet - Bgm for Outdoor Dining

Magnificent Bossa Quintet - Bgm for Outdoor Dining

Smooth Jazz Relax

New York City Jingles  • Джаз, Latin  • 2021

1

Luxurious Music for Cocktail Bars

Smooth Jazz Relax

2:01

2

Simplistic Backdrops for Restaurants

Smooth Jazz Relax

1:57

3

Background for Summer Travels

Smooth Jazz Relax

2:12

4

Bossa Quintet Soundtrack for Bars

Smooth Jazz Relax

2:03

5

Funky Outdoor Dining

Smooth Jazz Relax

2:06

6

Serene Cocktail Bars

Smooth Jazz Relax

2:03

7

Quiet Moods for Coffee Bars

Smooth Jazz Relax

2:03

8

Vivacious Saxophone Bossa Nova - Vibe for Summer Travels

Smooth Jazz Relax

2:02

9

Remarkable Ambience for Summer Travels

Smooth Jazz Relax

2:16

10

Inspiring Ambiance for Summer Travels

Smooth Jazz Relax

2:09

