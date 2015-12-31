Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Dissection
1
Black Horizons
2
The Somberlain
3
Crimson Towers
4
A Land Forlorn
5
Heaven's Damnation
6
Frozen
7
Into Infinite Obscurity
8
In The Cold Winds Of Nowhere
9
The Grief Prophecy / Shadows Over A Lost Kingdo
10
Mistress of the Bleeding Sorrow
11
Feathers Fell
12
Frozen (Live Recording '95)
13
The Somberlain (Live Recording '95)
14
Shadows Over A Lost Kingdom (Into Infinite Obscurity 7)
15
Son Of The Mourning (Into Infinite Obscurity 7)
16
Into Infinite Obscurity (Into Infinite Obscurity 7)
17
Frozen (Demo 1992, Remastered Mix)
18
In the Cold Winds of Nowhere (Demo 1992, Remastered Mix)
19
Feathers Fell (Demo 1992, Remastered Mix)
20
Mistress of the Bleeding Sorrow (Demo 1992, Remastered Mix)
21
The Call Of The Mist (The Grief Prophecy Demo 1990, Remastered Mix)
22
Severed Into Shreds (Remastered Rehearsal 1990)
23
Satanized (Satanized, Remastered Rehearsal 1991)
24
Born In Fire (Satanized, Remastered Rehearsal 1991)
Ticho před bouří
Soumrak emocí
Dvojí tvář
Live in Stockholm 2004
Reinkaos
Rebirth of Dissection (Live)
Показать ещё
Alone I Stand
No Place Here
Feasting on the Cosmos
Prophecies of Eternal Darkness
Welcome My Last Chapter (Remastered)
Crepuscule Natura