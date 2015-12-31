Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Somberlain

The Somberlain

Dissection

Black Horizon Music  • Рок, Метал  • 1993

1

Black Horizons

Dissection

8:11

2

The Somberlain

Dissection

7:05

3

Crimson Towers

Dissection

0:50

4

A Land Forlorn

Dissection

6:40

5

Heaven's Damnation

Dissection

4:42

6

Frozen

 🅴

Dissection

3:45

7

Into Infinite Obscurity

Dissection

1:05

8

In The Cold Winds Of Nowhere

Dissection

4:21

9

The Grief Prophecy / Shadows Over A Lost Kingdo

Dissection

3:30

10

Mistress of the Bleeding Sorrow

Dissection

4:36

11

Feathers Fell

Dissection

0:41

12

Frozen (Live Recording '95)

Dissection

3:26

13

The Somberlain (Live Recording '95)

Dissection

7:26

14

Shadows Over A Lost Kingdom (Into Infinite Obscurity 7)

Dissection

2:50

15

Son Of The Mourning (Into Infinite Obscurity 7)

Dissection

3:24

16

Into Infinite Obscurity (Into Infinite Obscurity 7)

Dissection

1:05

17

Frozen (Demo 1992, Remastered Mix)

Dissection

3:28

18

In the Cold Winds of Nowhere (Demo 1992, Remastered Mix)

Dissection

4:00

19

Feathers Fell (Demo 1992, Remastered Mix)

Dissection

0:53

20

Mistress of the Bleeding Sorrow (Demo 1992, Remastered Mix)

Dissection

4:17

21

The Call Of The Mist (The Grief Prophecy Demo 1990, Remastered Mix)

Dissection

3:59

22

Severed Into Shreds (Remastered Rehearsal 1990)

Dissection

4:27

23

Satanized (Satanized, Remastered Rehearsal 1991)

Dissection

2:52

24

Born In Fire (Satanized, Remastered Rehearsal 1991)

Dissection

2:39

1

Black Horizons

Dissection

8:11

2

The Somberlain

Dissection

7:05

3

Crimson Towers

Dissection

0:50

4

A Land Forlorn

Dissection

6:40

5

Heaven's Damnation

Dissection

4:42

6

Frozen

 🅴

Dissection

3:45

7

Into Infinite Obscurity

Dissection

1:05

8

In The Cold Winds Of Nowhere

Dissection

4:21

9

The Grief Prophecy / Shadows Over A Lost Kingdo

Dissection

3:30

10

Mistress of the Bleeding Sorrow

Dissection

4:36

11

Feathers Fell

Dissection

0:41

12

Frozen (Live Recording '95)

Dissection

3:26

13

The Somberlain (Live Recording '95)

Dissection

7:26

14

Shadows Over A Lost Kingdom (Into Infinite Obscurity 7)

Dissection

2:50

15

Son Of The Mourning (Into Infinite Obscurity 7)

Dissection

3:24

16

Into Infinite Obscurity (Into Infinite Obscurity 7)

Dissection

1:05

17

Frozen (Demo 1992, Remastered Mix)

Dissection

3:28

18

In the Cold Winds of Nowhere (Demo 1992, Remastered Mix)

Dissection

4:00

19

Feathers Fell (Demo 1992, Remastered Mix)

Dissection

0:53

20

Mistress of the Bleeding Sorrow (Demo 1992, Remastered Mix)

Dissection

4:17

21

The Call Of The Mist (The Grief Prophecy Demo 1990, Remastered Mix)

Dissection

3:59

22

Severed Into Shreds (Remastered Rehearsal 1990)

Dissection

4:27

23

Satanized (Satanized, Remastered Rehearsal 1991)

Dissection

2:52

24

Born In Fire (Satanized, Remastered Rehearsal 1991)

Dissection

2:39

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Ticho před bouří

Ticho před bouří

Постер альбома Soumrak emocí

Soumrak emocí

Постер альбома Dvojí tvář

Dvojí tvář

Постер альбома Live in Stockholm 2004

Live in Stockholm 2004

Постер альбома Reinkaos

Reinkaos

Постер альбома Rebirth of Dissection (Live)

Rebirth of Dissection (Live)

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Alone I Stand

Alone I Stand

Постер альбома No Place Here

No Place Here

Uada
2020
Постер альбома Feasting on the Cosmos

Feasting on the Cosmos

Постер альбома Prophecies of Eternal Darkness

Prophecies of Eternal Darkness

Постер альбома Welcome My Last Chapter (Remastered)

Welcome My Last Chapter (Remastered)

Постер альбома Crepuscule Natura

Crepuscule Natura

Uada
2023