Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Masters Of Hardcore XLI - Vault Of Violence

Masters Of Hardcore XLI - Vault Of Violence

Various Artists

Cloud 9 Digital  • Панк-рок  • 2019

1

Vault Of Violence [Mixed] (Official Masters of Hardcore 2019 Anthem)

N-VitralSovereign King

4:42

2

Sanctity Of Space: Cassini's Journey [Mixed]

Nosferatu

4:29

3

Critter ([Mixed])

Angerfist

3:17

4

Come Get Some [Mixed]

DJ MaddogAnime

2:52

5

Follow Me [Mixed]

KorsakoffTears Of Fury

3:21

6

So Loud [Mixed]

D-Fence

3:31

7

Fuzz & Fight [Mixed]

Unexistda Mouth of Madness

3:53

8

Fears [Mixed]

The Blaster

3:18

9

Savage & Wild [Mixed] (Official Masters of Hardcore Russia 2019 Anthem)

RestyleTha Watcher

3:50

10

Abracadabra [Mixed]

Stereotype

3:06

11

Never Surrender [Mixed]

Never Surrender

2:40

12

Teeth Grinding [Mixed]

Noize SuppressorMultiplex MC

2:33

13

Guns [Mixed]

Broken MindsMyosuke

2:56

14

Still Standing [Mixed]

Tha PlayahFuryan

3:32

15

Speed Tickets [Mixed]

OdiumCrossfiyah

3:36

16

Up In Smoke ([Mixed])

Miss K8

3:12

17

Robot Gangbang [Mixed]

WarfaceSefa

3:03

18

Killer [Mixed]

Bulletproof

3:21

19

Pure Domination [Mixed]

Deadly GunsMbk

3:16

20

Operation: Core [Mixed]

PartyraiserDr Peacock

3:13

21

The Pain [Mixed]

Nosferatu

4:00

22

World Of Fury [Mixed]

Death By Design

3:13

23

The Craving [Mixed] (Official Masters of Hardcore Austria 2019 Anthem)

Tha PlayahNever SurrenderTha Watcher

3:52

24

Laughing Loud [Mixed]

DJ Maddog

3:21

25

The Poison [Mixed] (N-Vitral Remix)

Miss K8

3:45

26

Shaman [Mixed]

The Blaster

3:06

27

Approach To Midnight [Mixed]

NosferatuA. Lee

3:29

28

In The End [Mixed]

Anime

3:24

29

Bare Knuckle Fist [Mixed]

AngerfistN-Vitral

3:54

30

The Choice [Mixed]

Crossfiyah

3:12

31

Joker Smoker 2019 [Mixed]

RagNaroKStolen Cult

3:22

32

FCK U [Mixed]

Tears Of Fury

3:27

33

The Warriors [Mixed]

Korsakoff

3:39

34

R4G3 [Mixed]

KoozahPredator

3:14

35

Embrace The Fire [Mixed]

DJ MaddogTha Playah

3:18

36

Hardcore & Destruction [Mixed]

Ignite

3:01

37

Mind Control [Mixed]

Access One

3:33

38

Bounce Again [Mixed]

PartyraiserHard Effectz

3:16

39

Westcoast Don [Mixed]

Negative-A

3:25

40

Start The Riot [Mixed]

F. Noize

2:57

41

Killer Beat [Mixed]

NosferatuSefa

3:37

42

Mystical Solstice [Mixed]

BillxProgamers

3:07

43

Ease My Mind [Mixed]

JuliëxSjammienators

3:11

44

Worst Enemy [Mixed]

FuryanDrokz

3:09

1

Vault Of Violence [Mixed] (Official Masters of Hardcore 2019 Anthem)

N-VitralSovereign King

4:42

2

Sanctity Of Space: Cassini's Journey [Mixed]

Nosferatu

4:29

3

Critter ([Mixed])

Angerfist

3:17

4

Come Get Some [Mixed]

DJ MaddogAnime

2:52

5

Follow Me [Mixed]

KorsakoffTears Of Fury

3:21

6

So Loud [Mixed]

D-Fence

3:31

7

Fuzz & Fight [Mixed]

Unexistda Mouth of Madness

3:53

8

Fears [Mixed]

The Blaster

3:18

9

Savage & Wild [Mixed] (Official Masters of Hardcore Russia 2019 Anthem)

RestyleTha Watcher

3:50

10

Abracadabra [Mixed]

Stereotype

3:06

11

Never Surrender [Mixed]

Never Surrender

2:40

12

Teeth Grinding [Mixed]

Noize SuppressorMultiplex MC

2:33

13

Guns [Mixed]

Broken MindsMyosuke

2:56

14

Still Standing [Mixed]

Tha PlayahFuryan

3:32

15

Speed Tickets [Mixed]

OdiumCrossfiyah

3:36

16

Up In Smoke ([Mixed])

Miss K8

3:12

17

Robot Gangbang [Mixed]

WarfaceSefa

3:03

18

Killer [Mixed]

Bulletproof

3:21

19

Pure Domination [Mixed]

Deadly GunsMbk

3:16

20

Operation: Core [Mixed]

PartyraiserDr Peacock

3:13

21

The Pain [Mixed]

Nosferatu

4:00

22

World Of Fury [Mixed]

Death By Design

3:13

23

The Craving [Mixed] (Official Masters of Hardcore Austria 2019 Anthem)

Tha PlayahNever SurrenderTha Watcher

3:52

24

Laughing Loud [Mixed]

DJ Maddog

3:21

25

The Poison [Mixed] (N-Vitral Remix)

Miss K8

3:45

26

Shaman [Mixed]

The Blaster

3:06

27

Approach To Midnight [Mixed]

NosferatuA. Lee

3:29

28

In The End [Mixed]

Anime

3:24

29

Bare Knuckle Fist [Mixed]

AngerfistN-Vitral

3:54

30

The Choice [Mixed]

Crossfiyah

3:12

31

Joker Smoker 2019 [Mixed]

RagNaroKStolen Cult

3:22

32

FCK U [Mixed]

Tears Of Fury

3:27

33

The Warriors [Mixed]

Korsakoff

3:39

34

R4G3 [Mixed]

KoozahPredator

3:14

35

Embrace The Fire [Mixed]

DJ MaddogTha Playah

3:18

36

Hardcore & Destruction [Mixed]

Ignite

3:01

37

Mind Control [Mixed]

Access One

3:33

38

Bounce Again [Mixed]

PartyraiserHard Effectz

3:16

39

Westcoast Don [Mixed]

Negative-A

3:25

40

Start The Riot [Mixed]

F. Noize

2:57

41

Killer Beat [Mixed]

NosferatuSefa

3:37

42

Mystical Solstice [Mixed]

BillxProgamers

3:07

43

Ease My Mind [Mixed]

JuliëxSjammienators

3:11

44

Worst Enemy [Mixed]

FuryanDrokz

3:09

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Hard Dance Nation Vol. 4

Hard Dance Nation Vol. 4

Постер альбома DRXGS

DRXGS

Постер альбома Wild West

Wild West

Pickle
2022
Постер альбома Renegade Mastah

Renegade Mastah

Hi-Lo
2015
Постер альбома Real Hardcore 180 BPM, Pt. 2

Real Hardcore 180 BPM, Pt. 2

Постер альбома Trip Around The World

Trip Around The World