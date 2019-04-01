Masters Of Hardcore XLI - Vault Of Violence

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Vault Of Violence [Mixed] (Official Masters of Hardcore 2019 Anthem)
N-VitralSovereign King
2
Sanctity Of Space: Cassini's Journey [Mixed]
Nosferatu
3
Critter ([Mixed])
Angerfist
4
Come Get Some [Mixed]
DJ MaddogAnime
5
Follow Me [Mixed]
KorsakoffTears Of Fury
6
So Loud [Mixed]
D-Fence
7
Fuzz & Fight [Mixed]
Unexistda Mouth of Madness
8
Fears [Mixed]
The Blaster
9
Savage & Wild [Mixed] (Official Masters of Hardcore Russia 2019 Anthem)
RestyleTha Watcher
10
Abracadabra [Mixed]
Stereotype
11
Never Surrender [Mixed]
Never Surrender
12
Teeth Grinding [Mixed]
Noize SuppressorMultiplex MC
13
Guns [Mixed]
Broken MindsMyosuke
14
Still Standing [Mixed]
Tha PlayahFuryan
15
Speed Tickets [Mixed]
OdiumCrossfiyah
16
Up In Smoke ([Mixed])
Miss K8
17
Robot Gangbang [Mixed]
WarfaceSefa
18
Killer [Mixed]
Bulletproof
19
Pure Domination [Mixed]
Deadly GunsMbk
20
Operation: Core [Mixed]
PartyraiserDr Peacock
21
The Pain [Mixed]
22
World Of Fury [Mixed]
Death By Design
23
The Craving [Mixed] (Official Masters of Hardcore Austria 2019 Anthem)
Tha PlayahNever SurrenderTha Watcher
24
Laughing Loud [Mixed]
DJ Maddog
25
The Poison [Mixed] (N-Vitral Remix)
26
Shaman [Mixed]
27
Approach To Midnight [Mixed]
NosferatuA. Lee
28
In The End [Mixed]
Anime
29
Bare Knuckle Fist [Mixed]
AngerfistN-Vitral
30
The Choice [Mixed]
Crossfiyah
31
Joker Smoker 2019 [Mixed]
RagNaroKStolen Cult
32
FCK U [Mixed]
Tears Of Fury
33
The Warriors [Mixed]
Korsakoff
34
R4G3 [Mixed]
KoozahPredator
35
Embrace The Fire [Mixed]
DJ MaddogTha Playah
36
Hardcore & Destruction [Mixed]
Ignite
37
Mind Control [Mixed]
Access One
38
Bounce Again [Mixed]
PartyraiserHard Effectz
39
Westcoast Don [Mixed]
Negative-A
40
Start The Riot [Mixed]
F. Noize
41
Killer Beat [Mixed]
NosferatuSefa
42
Mystical Solstice [Mixed]
BillxProgamers
43
Ease My Mind [Mixed]
JuliëxSjammienators
44
Worst Enemy [Mixed]
FuryanDrokz
