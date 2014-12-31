Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Epilogue

Epilogue

St. Jimi Sebastian Cricket Club

Brickland Records  • Alternative  • 2014

1

Administration of despair

St. Jimi Sebastian Cricket Club

3:13

2

I still find it hard to breathe

St. Jimi Sebastian Cricket ClubJonnaJansson

3:49

3

The rain kept on falling

St. Jimi Sebastian Cricket Club

3:47

4

Epilogue

St. Jimi Sebastian Cricket Club

3:45

5

A darker shade of black

St. Jimi Sebastian Cricket Club

3:03

6

Where it's hard to wake up

St. Jimi Sebastian Cricket Club

3:05

7

Sunshine and trash

St. Jimi Sebastian Cricket Club

2:55

8

The wind

St. Jimi Sebastian Cricket Club

1:52

9

Doors, dreams and hearts

St. Jimi Sebastian Cricket Club

3:21

10

Bloody nights, tender death

St. Jimi Sebastian Cricket Club

5:24

