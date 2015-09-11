Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Powerful (feat. Ellie Goulding & Tarrus Riley) [Remixes] - EP

Powerful (feat. Ellie Goulding & Tarrus Riley) [Remixes] - EP

Major Lazer

Third Pardee Records  • Электроника  • 2015

1

Powerful

Major Lazer

3:26

2

Powerful (feat. Ellie Goulding & Tarrus Riley) [With You. x GITCHII Remix]

Major Lazer

4:03

3

Powerful (feat. Ellie Goulding & Tarrus Riley) [Gregor Salto Remix]

Major Lazer

4:34

4

Powerful (feat. Ellie Goulding & Tarrus Riley) [Michael Calfan Remix]

Major Lazer

2:55

5

Powerful (feat. Ellie Goulding & Tarrus Riley) [BOXINBOX & Lionsize Remix]

Major Lazer

3:48

6

Powerful (feat. Ellie Goulding & Tarrus Riley) [G-Buck Remix]

Major Lazer

4:06

