Give Me Remixes

Cerrone
1
Love in C Minor (Dimitri From Paris Remix)
2
Hooked on You (The Reflex Revision)
3
Je suis Music (L'Impératrice Remix)
4
Dr. Doo Dah (Sacha Mambo "Jungle" Ajustement)
5
Music of Life (Alan Braxe Remix)
6
Cerrone's Paradise (Joey Negro Remix)
7
Give Me Love (Franckie Knuckles Remix)
8
Supernature (Kevin Saunderson Remix)
9
Misunderstanding (A-Trak & Codes Rework)
10
Africanism / Gimme Some Lovin' (Get A Room! Remix)
Kongas
11
Hooked on You (Sacha Mambo "Jungle" Ajustement)
12
Striptease (Bob Sinclar Remix)
13
Je suis Music (Armand Van Helden 12 Inch Mix)
14
Cerrone's Paradise (SHMLSS Rework)
15
Supernature (Can Love Be Synth Remix)
Cerrone X The Reflex
The Best of Cerrone
The Classics
Rise
Drop
