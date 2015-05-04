Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Give Me Remixes

Give Me Remixes

Cerrone

Malligator Préférence  • Хиты по годам  • 2015

1

Love in C Minor (Dimitri From Paris Remix)

Cerrone

8:18

2

Hooked on You (The Reflex Revision)

Cerrone

7:41

3

Je suis Music (L'Impératrice Remix)

Cerrone

6:47

4

Dr. Doo Dah (Sacha Mambo "Jungle" Ajustement)

Cerrone

8:24

5

Music of Life (Alan Braxe Remix)

Cerrone

5:19

6

Cerrone's Paradise (Joey Negro Remix)

Cerrone

3:37

7

Give Me Love (Franckie Knuckles Remix)

Cerrone

6:15

8

Supernature (Kevin Saunderson Remix)

Cerrone

5:10

9

Misunderstanding (A-Trak & Codes Rework)

Cerrone

4:35

10

Africanism / Gimme Some Lovin' (Get A Room! Remix)

Kongas

7:00

11

Hooked on You (Sacha Mambo "Jungle" Ajustement)

Cerrone

7:46

12

Striptease (Bob Sinclar Remix)

Cerrone

3:08

13

Je suis Music (Armand Van Helden 12 Inch Mix)

Cerrone

8:03

14

Cerrone's Paradise (SHMLSS Rework)

Cerrone

7:44

15

Supernature (Can Love Be Synth Remix)

Cerrone

7:43

