Альбом
Постер альбома The Best Of Kongas

The Best Of Kongas

Cerrone, Kongas

Malligator Préférence  • Диско  • 2014

1

Africanism - Gimme Some Lovin'

CerroneKongas

15:26

2

Why Can't We Live Together

CerroneKongas

8:06

3

The Fun Cry

CerroneKongas

6:02

4

Kongas Fun

CerroneKongas

2:39

5

Anikana O

KongasCerrone

3:18

6

Tatoo Woman

CerroneKongas

6:05

7

Dr Doo Dah

CerroneKongas

9:25

8

Rocket In The Pocket

CerroneKongas

6:47

