Сингл
Постер альбома A Story About Octavia

A Story About Octavia

Sir Vee The Great

Altitude of House Music  • Deep House  • 2021

1

Guess I Had A Thing

Sir Vee The Great

7:20

2

When We Broke Up

Sir Vee The GreatDysFoniK

7:29

3

I Need Your Love

Sir Vee The GreatBlaQ Afro-KayBig-O

7:17

4

Her Voicemail

Sir Vee The GreatLa Four

7:22

5

Her Voicemail (NUF DeE's Fusion Dub)

Sir Vee The GreatLaFour SA

7:24

6

Mama Used Too Say (Undergound Mix)

Sir Vee The Great

9:44

7

A Feeling (Nostalgic Mix)

Sir Vee The GreatNUF DeE

7:46

