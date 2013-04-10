Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Independence Day, Vol. 2

Independence Day, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Meritage Music/SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2013

1

The Star Spangled Banner

The New American Ensemble

2:03

2

Farther Along

Willie Nelson

4:41

3

Go Tell It on the Mountain

Mike SeversJimmy CarterBobby AllRandy HardisonDirk JohnsonGayle JohnsonB.J. Thomas

3:32

4

Take Me out to the Ballgame

Gerbert

2:17

5

Amazing Grace

Luke Garrett

3:25

6

Red, White & Blue

The New American Ensemble

1:24

7

Chevrolet

Ricky Fitzpatrick

5:00

8

El Paso

Clyde Ferrell Jr.

4:33

9

Primetine

Chris Christian

3:11

10

Shenandoah

Tami Briggs

4:29

11

Riding the Midnight Train

Georgia Class

2:14

12

Run for the Gold

Chris Christian

2:43

