Альбом
Постер альбома Human Movement

Human Movement

Pears, Direct Hit

Fat Wreck Chords  • Рок  • 2017

1

You Got What You Asked For

Direct Hit!

1:01

2

Blood on Your Tongue

Direct Hit!

2:18

3

Open Your Mind

 🅴

Direct Hit!

2:56

4

Shifting the Blame

Direct Hit!

2:47

5

You're Boring

Direct Hit!

0:48

6

Nothing

Direct Hit!

1:42

7

Hey There, Begonia

 🅴

Pears

2:00

8

Mollusk's Mouth

Pears

2:44

9

Arduous Angel

Pears

2:22

10

Misery Conquers the World

Pears

2:14

11

The World Is Ending (Sorta)

Pears

2:14

12

Never Now

Pears

2:06

