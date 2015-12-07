Epic Songs of Christmas

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Voices of Christmas
2
Sleigh Ride
3
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
4
Christmas Wrapping
5
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)
6
Up on the House Top
7
White Christmas
8
Merry Xmas Everybody
9
Little Saint Nick
10
Santa Claus Is Back in Town
11
It May Be Winter Outside (But in My Heart It's Spring)
12
Christmas Memories
13
Dig That Crazy Santa Claus
14
Here Comes Santa Claus
15
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
16
Cool Yule
17
Thank God It's Christmas
18
Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart
19
Be-Bop Santa Claus
20
Reindeer Boogie
21
Stay Another Day
22
All I Want for Christmas Is You
23
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
24
Do You Want to Build a Snowman? (From "Frozen")
25
All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth
26
Baby, It's Cold Outside
27
Jingle Bell Rock
28
Mr. Santa
29
Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me)
30
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
31
Hallelujah
32
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
33
It Won't Seem Like Christmas (without You)
34
My Only Wish (This Year)
35
Do You Hear What I Hear?
36
Home for the Holidays
37
Santa, I'm Right Here
38
Merry Christmas Darling
39
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
40
Walking in the Air
41
Merry Christmas Everyone
42
Mary's Boy Child Oh My Lord
43
Santa Baby
44
I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday
45
Carol of the Bells
46
Santa Claus Is Comin' in a Boogie Woogie Choo Choo Train
47
Blue Christmas
48
We Need a Little Christmas
49
Last Christmas
50
A Rock & Roll Christmas