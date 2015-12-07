Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Epic Songs of Christmas

Epic Songs of Christmas

Various Artists

Yuletide Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Voices of Christmas

3:17

2

Sleigh Ride

Voices of Christmas

3:00

3

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

Voices of Christmas

2:04

4

Christmas Wrapping

Voices of Christmas

5:21

5

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

Voices of Christmas

2:53

6

Up on the House Top

Voices of Christmas

1:15

7

White Christmas

Voices of Christmas

3:15

8

Merry Xmas Everybody

Voices of Christmas

3:44

9

Little Saint Nick

Voices of Christmas

2:08

10

Santa Claus Is Back in Town

Voices of Christmas

2:44

11

It May Be Winter Outside (But in My Heart It's Spring)

Voices of Christmas

4:18

12

Christmas Memories

Voices of Christmas

2:09

13

Dig That Crazy Santa Claus

Voices of Christmas

2:43

14

Here Comes Santa Claus

Voices of Christmas

2:08

15

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Voices of Christmas

1:38

16

Cool Yule

Voices of Christmas

2:53

17

Thank God It's Christmas

Voices of Christmas

4:13

18

Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart

Voices of Christmas

3:25

19

Be-Bop Santa Claus

Voices of Christmas

3:18

20

Reindeer Boogie

Voices of Christmas

1:48

21

Stay Another Day

Voices of Christmas

4:21

22

All I Want for Christmas Is You

Voices of Christmas

4:01

23

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Voices of Christmas

3:59

24

Do You Want to Build a Snowman? (From "Frozen")

Voices of Christmas

3:23

25

All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth

Voices of Christmas

1:54

26

Baby, It's Cold Outside

Voices of Christmas

2:23

27

Jingle Bell Rock

Voices of Christmas

2:12

28

Mr. Santa

Voices of Christmas

3:00

29

Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me)

Voices of Christmas

1:59

30

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Voices of Christmas

1:30

31

Hallelujah

Voices of Christmas

3:55

32

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Voices of Christmas

1:34

33

It Won't Seem Like Christmas (without You)

Voices of Christmas

2:51

34

My Only Wish (This Year)

Voices of Christmas

4:22

35

Do You Hear What I Hear?

Voices of Christmas

2:36

36

Home for the Holidays

Voices of Christmas

2:29

37

Santa, I'm Right Here

Voices of Christmas

3:43

38

Merry Christmas Darling

Voices of Christmas

3:05

39

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Voices of Christmas

2:35

40

Walking in the Air

Voices of Christmas

3:26

41

Merry Christmas Everyone

Voices of Christmas

3:19

42

Mary's Boy Child  Oh My Lord

Voices of Christmas

4:35

43

Santa Baby

Voices of Christmas

2:34

44

I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday

Voices of Christmas

4:07

45

Carol of the Bells

Voices of Christmas

2:14

46

Santa Claus Is Comin' in a Boogie Woogie Choo Choo Train

Voices of Christmas

3:22

47

Blue Christmas

Voices of Christmas

2:15

48

We Need a Little Christmas

Voices of Christmas

1:46

49

Last Christmas

Voices of Christmas

5:00

50

A Rock & Roll Christmas

Voices of Christmas

3:15

