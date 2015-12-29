Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Unmissable Acoustic

Unmissable Acoustic

Afternoon Acoustic

Mirror2Music  • Поп-музыка  • 2015

1

This Year's Love

Afternoon Acoustic

4:13

2

Fields of Gold

Afternoon Acoustic

4:49

3

Yesterday

Afternoon Acoustic

2:09

4

Chelsea Morning

Afternoon Acoustic

2:32

5

The Times They Are A-Changin'

Afternoon Acoustic

3:25

6

Annie's Song

Afternoon Acoustic

3:06

7

Georgia on My Mind

Afternoon Acoustic

4:31

8

She's Got a Way

Afternoon Acoustic

2:58

9

Fidelity

Afternoon Acoustic

3:47

10

Wings

Afternoon Acoustic

3:39

11

Riptide

Afternoon Acoustic

3:21

12

Breaking the Girl

Afternoon Acoustic

5:18

13

Monday, Monday

Afternoon Acoustic

3:15

14

Tiny Dancer

Afternoon Acoustic

4:50

15

Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)

Afternoon Acoustic

3:24

16

The Scientist

Afternoon Acoustic

4:28

17

Our House

Afternoon Acoustic

2:59

18

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

Afternoon Acoustic

3:29

19

I Won't Give Up

Afternoon Acoustic

4:07

20

Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?

Afternoon Acoustic

4:51

21

Lean on Me

Afternoon Acoustic

3:33

22

Yellow Roses

Afternoon Acoustic

3:51

23

Cat's in the Cradle

Afternoon Acoustic

3:44

24

Wasted on the Way

Afternoon Acoustic

2:54

25

Who Knows Where the Time Goes

Afternoon Acoustic

4:51

26

When I Fall in Love

Afternoon Acoustic

2:15

27

Lego House

Afternoon Acoustic

3:13

28

You Do Something to Me

Afternoon Acoustic

3:40

29

Killing Me Softly with His Song

Afternoon Acoustic

4:59

30

Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head

Afternoon Acoustic

2:57

31

Puff, The Magic Dragon

Afternoon Acoustic

3:29

32

Skinny Love

Afternoon Acoustic

3:27

33

Dream a Little Dream of Me

Afternoon Acoustic

3:11

34

Sunshine Superman

Afternoon Acoustic

3:40

35

America

Afternoon Acoustic

3:35

36

Come Away with Me

Afternoon Acoustic

3:13

37

Going to California

Afternoon Acoustic

3:29

38

Profit in Peace

Afternoon Acoustic

3:35

39

Trouble

Afternoon Acoustic

4:04

40

Wonderwall

Afternoon Acoustic

4:18

41

Wake up Little Susie

Afternoon Acoustic

2:10

42

My Doorbell

Afternoon Acoustic

4:07

43

In the Summertime

Afternoon Acoustic

3:35

44

More Than Words

Afternoon Acoustic

4:07

45

I Wish I Was a Punk Rocker (with Flowers in My Hair)

Afternoon Acoustic

2:29

46

In My Life

Afternoon Acoustic

3:02

47

Seven Bridges Road

Afternoon Acoustic

3:34

48

We Shall Overcome

Afternoon Acoustic

3:46

49

I Write the Songs

Afternoon Acoustic

3:37

50

Eleanor Rigby

Afternoon Acoustic

2:09

