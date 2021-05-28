Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома # Brain Waves & Isochronic Tones

# Brain Waves & Isochronic Tones

Brain Waves Therapy, Relaxation Zone

Zen Tunes International  • Музыка мира  • 2021

1

Hypnosis with Relaxation

Brain Waves Therapy

3:48

2

Connection with the Universe

Relaxation Zone

4:23

3

Divine Visions

Brain Waves Therapy

3:39

4

Expressing Yourself

Relaxation Zone

3:46

5

Relieve Stress - 432 Hz

Brain Waves Therapy

4:20

6

Take a Break

Relaxation Zone

3:39

7

Silent Contemplation

Brain Waves Therapy

3:39

8

Listen Your Body

Relaxation Zone

3:28

9

Remove Fears & Phobias

Brain Waves Therapy

3:26

10

Happy & Deep Visualization

Relaxation Zone

3:28

11

Self-Realization

Brain Waves Therapy

3:28

12

Hypnosis for Healing

Relaxation Zone

3:54

13

Body Protection

Brain Waves Therapy

3:34

14

Tides of Calm

Relaxation Zone

3:28

15

Touch of Sky

Brain Waves Therapy

3:32

