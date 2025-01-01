О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Артист

The Allman Brothers Band

416 подписчиков

Группа "Allman Brothers Band", получившая звание "архитекторов южного рока", пережила за свою историю немало трагических моментов. Основали команду в 1969 году братья Оллмэны, Дуэйн (р. 20 ноября 1946, у. 29 октября 1971; гитара) и Грегг (р. 8 декабря 1947; вокал, клавишные), а кроме них в оригинальный состав вошли Ричард "Дикки" Беттс (р. 12 декабря 1943; гитара), Берри Оукли (р. 4 апреля 1948, у. 12 ноября 1972; бас), Клод Хадсон "Батч" Тракс (р.
Трек Ramblin' Man

ЗНАКОВЫЙ ТРЕК

Ramblin' Man

The Allman Brothers Band

ТОП АЛЬБОМ

Brothers And Sisters

Релиз Brothers And Sisters
The Allman Brothers Band
Волна по артисту
Волна по артисту
Волна по артисту

Волна по артисту


The Allman Brothers Band и другие похожие артисты

Популярные треки

1

Трек Ramblin' Man

Ramblin' Man

The Allman Brothers Band

4:48

2

Трек Good Clean Fun

Good Clean Fun

The Allman Brothers Band

5:08

3

Трек Low Down Dirty Mean

Low Down Dirty Mean

The Allman Brothers Band

5:30

4

Трек Ain't Wastin' Time No More

Ain't Wastin' Time No More

The Allman Brothers Band

3:40

5

Трек Whipping Post

Whipping Post

The Allman Brothers Band

5:17

6

Трек Little Martha

Little Martha

The Allman Brothers Band

2:13

7

Трек Midnight Rider

Midnight Rider

The Allman Brothers Band

2:59

8

Трек Trouble No More

Trouble No More

The Allman Brothers Band

3:47

9

Трек Just Another Love Song

Just Another Love Song

The Allman Brothers Band

2:44

10

Трек Jessica

Jessica

The Allman Brothers Band

7:31

11

Трек Angeline

Angeline

The Allman Brothers Band

3:44

12

Трек Don't Keep Me Wonderin'

Don't Keep Me Wonderin'

The Allman Brothers Band

3:29

Альбомы

Релиз Ten songs for you
Ten songs for you2024 · The Allman Brothers Band
Релиз Crossroad Sign (Live & Acoustic In New York '92)
Crossroad Sign (Live & Acoustic In New York '92)2022 · The Allman Brothers Band
Релиз The Closing Night of the Filmore East (Fillmore East, New York, Ny June 27th 1971) [Live]
The Closing Night of the Filmore East (Fillmore East, New York, Ny June 27th 1971) [Live]2022 · The Allman Brothers Band
Релиз Transmission Impossible
Transmission Impossible2022 · The Allman Brothers Band
Релиз Nassau, March 13,1976 (Live WLIR Broadcast)
Nassau, March 13,1976 (Live WLIR Broadcast)2022 · The Allman Brothers Band
Релиз Callin' Me Back (Live Woodstock '94 Simulcast Broadcast)
Callin' Me Back (Live Woodstock '94 Simulcast Broadcast)2021 · The Allman Brothers Band
Релиз Down in Texas '71 (Live)
Down in Texas '71 (Live)2020 · The Allman Brothers Band
Релиз Live at the Atlanta International Pop Festival July 3 & 5, 1970
Live at the Atlanta International Pop Festival July 3 & 5, 19702020 · Thom Doucette, The Allman Brothers Band
Релиз The Final Note (Live at Painters Mill Music Fair - 10-17-71)
The Final Note (Live at Painters Mill Music Fair - 10-17-71)2020 · The Allman Brothers Band
Релиз Fork In The Road (Syracuse University '72 WAER Broadcast)
Fork In The Road (Syracuse University '72 WAER Broadcast)2020 · The Allman Brothers Band
Релиз New Year's Eve In California, 1973 (Live KSAN Broadcast)
New Year's Eve In California, 1973 (Live KSAN Broadcast)2020 · The Allman Brothers Band
Релиз Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection
Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection2019 · The Allman Brothers Band
Релиз Bear's Sonic Journals (Live at Fillmore East, February 1970 - Deluxe Edition)
Bear's Sonic Journals (Live at Fillmore East, February 1970 - Deluxe Edition)2018 · The Allman Brothers Band
Релиз Bear's Sonic Journals: Fillmore East February 1970
Bear's Sonic Journals: Fillmore East February 19702018 · The Allman Brothers Band
Релиз Road Trips, Vol. 1
Road Trips, Vol. 12018 · The Allman Brothers Band

Похожие артисты

The Allman Brothers Band
Артист

The Allman Brothers Band

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Артист

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Lukas Nelson
Артист

Lukas Nelson

Ringo Starr
Артист

Ringo Starr

Roger Taylor
Артист

Roger Taylor

Alan Parsons
Артист

Alan Parsons

Rory Gallagher
Артист

Rory Gallagher

Duane Allman
Артист

Duane Allman

Procol Harum
Артист

Procol Harum

Jeff Lynne
Артист

Jeff Lynne

Don Henley
Артист

Don Henley

Alison Krauss
Артист

Alison Krauss

Cream
Артист

Cream