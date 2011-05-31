Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Blacklight

Blacklight

Tedashii

Reach Records  • Хип-хоп  • 2011

1

Riot

Tedashii

3:12

2

Rock a Bye Baby

Tedashii

3:16

3

Need It Daily

TedashiiDerek Minor

3:28

4

Can't Get with You

Tedashii

3:30

5

That Will Be the Day

TedashiiJenny Norlin

3:52

6

This Is the Life

TedashiiSho BarakaL2

4:38

7

Last Goodbye

TedashiiBenjah

3:50

8

He Lives

TedashiiFlameJai

4:44

9

Go Until I'm Gone

TedashiiThi'sl

3:26

10

Get Up

TedashiiSo

4:22

11

Burn This House Down

Tedashii

3:39

12

Finally

TedashiiShane & Shane

3:42

13

You Know What It Is

TedashiiKBPK

3:41

14

Dum Dum

TedashiiLeCrae

3:25

15

Reverse

TedashiiAndy Mineo

4:52

16

Bravo

TedashiiJ. Paul

3:43

