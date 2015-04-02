Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Butterbeans & Susie Vol. 2 (1926-1927)

Butterbeans & Susie Vol. 2 (1926-1927)

Butterbeans & Susie

Document Records  • Блюз  • 1997

1

Let The Door Knob Hit You In The Back

ButterbeansSusie

3:01

2

Your Folks Will Start Wearing Black

ButterbeansSusie

3:10

3

Not Until Then - Part 1

ButterbeansSusie

2:51

4

Not Until Then - Part 2

ButterbeansSusie

2:45

5

Tain't What You Used to Have, My Friend (It's What You're Holding Now)

ButterbeansSusie

3:12

6

Mama Stayed Out The Whole Night Long

ButterbeansSusie

3:02

7

Deacon Bite 'Em In The Back

ButterbeansSusie

3:12

8

Love Me And The World Is Mine (Hit Me And The Jail Is Yours)

ButterbeansSusie

3:00

9

You Know Why Your Mama has The Blues

ButterbeansSusie

3:39

10

Not Today, Sweet Mama

ButterbeansSusie

3:13

11

I Can't Do That

ButterbeansSusie

2:58

12

He Likes It Slow

ButterbeansSusie

2:45

13

My Daddy's Got The Mojo, But I Got The Say-So

ButterbeansSusie

3:16

14

Da Da Blues

ButterbeansSusie

3:12

15

Papa, Don't Hold Back On Me

ButterbeansSusie

3:04

16

Sweet Papa Butterbeans And Sweet Mama Susie

ButterbeansSusie

3:07

17

I Wanna Hot Dog For My Roll

ButterbeansSusie

3:25

18

Oh Yeah!

ButterbeansSusie

3:05

19

You're A No 'Count Triflin' Man

ButterbeansSusie

3:17

20

Mama's Gonna Shorten Your Days

ButterbeansSusie

3:09

21

Gonna Make You Sorry (For Everything You Do)

ButterbeansSusie

2:55

22

Tain't None O' Your Business

ButterbeansSusie

3:27

23

Deal Yourself Another Hand

ButterbeansSusie

3:03

24

Jelly Roll Queen

ButterbeansSusie

2:43

