Butterbeans & Susie Vol. 2 (1926-1927)

Butterbeans & Susie
1
Let The Door Knob Hit You In The Back
ButterbeansSusie
2
Your Folks Will Start Wearing Black
3
Not Until Then - Part 1
4
Not Until Then - Part 2
5
Tain't What You Used to Have, My Friend (It's What You're Holding Now)
6
Mama Stayed Out The Whole Night Long
7
Deacon Bite 'Em In The Back
8
Love Me And The World Is Mine (Hit Me And The Jail Is Yours)
9
You Know Why Your Mama has The Blues
10
Not Today, Sweet Mama
11
I Can't Do That
12
He Likes It Slow
13
My Daddy's Got The Mojo, But I Got The Say-So
14
Da Da Blues
15
Papa, Don't Hold Back On Me
16
Sweet Papa Butterbeans And Sweet Mama Susie
17
I Wanna Hot Dog For My Roll
18
Oh Yeah!
19
You're A No 'Count Triflin' Man
20
Mama's Gonna Shorten Your Days
21
Gonna Make You Sorry (For Everything You Do)
22
Tain't None O' Your Business
23
Deal Yourself Another Hand
24
Jelly Roll Queen
Adam and Eve
Construction Gang
Kiss Me Sweet
Butterbeans & Susie Vol. 1 (1924-1925)