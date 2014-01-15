Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Religious Music Vol. 2 (1923-1935)

Religious Music Vol. 2 (1923-1935)

Various Artists - Document Records

Document Records  • Блюз  • 1999

1

Negro Spirituals: I'se Been Buked / Gonna Lay Down My Life

Edna Thomas

2:43

2

Go Down Moses (Negro Spiritual)

Edna Thomas

3:20

3

Ain't It A Shame (Take 1)

Norfolk Jazz Quartette

3:01

4

Water Boy - Negro Spiritual

George Dosher

2:16

5

Steal Away - Negro Spiritual

George Dosher

3:09

6

My Soul Is A Witness (Take 2)

Paramount Jubilee Singers

2:41

7

I Couldn't Hear Nobody Pray (Take 1)

Paramount Jubilee Singers

3:07

8

Go'n To Heaven

Unidentified Groups

2:15

9

Standing In The Need Of Prayer

Unidentified Groups

2:07

10

Standing In The Need Of Prayer / Bye And Bye

Unidentified Groups

2:57

11

Good News, Chariots Are Coming

Emory University Glee Club

2:14

12

Couldn't Hear Nobody Pray

Emory University Glee Club

3:21

13

Hand Me Down The Silver Trumpet (Take 2)

Sunset Jubilee Quartet

2:38

14

Didn't It Rain

Little Mt. Zion Choir

3:16

15

No Ways Weary

Little Mt. Zion Choir

2:54

16

Fight On Your Time Ain't Long (Take 3)

Biddleville Quintette

2:56

17

Come Down Jailor With The Keys

Williams Black Patti Jubilee Singers

1:49

18

When The Love Comes Trickling Down

Williams Black Patti Jubilee Singers

2:08

19

Shine On Me (Take 1)

Sandhills Sixteen

3:17

20

What Sort O' Robes Do De Angels Wear?

Sandhills Sixteen

2:44

21

Hush! Hush! Somebody's Calling My Name (Take 1)

Sandhills Sixteen

3:16

22

Down By The Riverside

Sandhills Sixteen

2:32

23

I Want To Be ready (Take 1)

Bryants Jubilee Quartet

2:28

24

Twenty Minutes To Hell (Take A)

Hallelujah Joe (Joe McCoy)The Congregation

3:28

