Religious Music Vol. 2 (1923-1935)

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists - Document Records
1
Negro Spirituals: I'se Been Buked / Gonna Lay Down My Life
Edna Thomas
2
Go Down Moses (Negro Spiritual)
3
Ain't It A Shame (Take 1)
Norfolk Jazz Quartette
4
Water Boy - Negro Spiritual
George Dosher
5
Steal Away - Negro Spiritual
6
My Soul Is A Witness (Take 2)
Paramount Jubilee Singers
7
I Couldn't Hear Nobody Pray (Take 1)
8
Go'n To Heaven
Unidentified Groups
9
Standing In The Need Of Prayer
10
Standing In The Need Of Prayer / Bye And Bye
11
Good News, Chariots Are Coming
Emory University Glee Club
12
Couldn't Hear Nobody Pray
13
Hand Me Down The Silver Trumpet (Take 2)
Sunset Jubilee Quartet
14
Didn't It Rain
Little Mt. Zion Choir
15
No Ways Weary
16
Fight On Your Time Ain't Long (Take 3)
Biddleville Quintette
17
Come Down Jailor With The Keys
Williams Black Patti Jubilee Singers
18
When The Love Comes Trickling Down
19
Shine On Me (Take 1)
Sandhills Sixteen
20
What Sort O' Robes Do De Angels Wear?
21
Hush! Hush! Somebody's Calling My Name (Take 1)
22
Down By The Riverside
23
I Want To Be ready (Take 1)
Bryants Jubilee Quartet
24
Twenty Minutes To Hell (Take A)
Hallelujah Joe (Joe McCoy)The Congregation
Never Let The Same Bee Sting You Twice - Blues, Ballads, Rags & Gospel In The Songster Tradition
Boll Weevil Here, Boll Weevil Everywhere - Field Recordings Vol. 16 (1934-1940)
Document Shortcuts Vol. 3 - My Babe
Vocal Blues & Jazz Vol. 4 (1938)
Jazz & Blues Piano Vol. 2 (1924-1947)
Black And White Piano Vol. 3 (1897-1929)
Показать ещё
Just an Old Fashioned Girl
Spanish Folk Songs
Antología, Vol. 5: 1970 - 1971
Heritage - Sur L'Avenue Foch - 1950
Vanhaan Malliin
1940 - 1960 : The Best Songs, Vol. 4