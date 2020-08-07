Four Vagabonds Vol. 3 (1943)

Слушатели
The Four Vagabonds
"Murder" He Says
There's A Ray Of Sunshine
Jumpin' With A G.I. Gal
Four Buddies
Old Man Romance
On The Alamo
Cabin In The Sky
Hit That Jive, Jack
Just A Dream Of You
The Right Kind Of Love
The Four VagabondsJanette
You'll Never Know
On Time
I Never Mention Your Name
Lonesome Mama Blues
Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Lonesome
More Than Anything In The World
St. Louis Blues
In The Blue Of The Evening
You Linger Near
Sho 'Nuff
Thru The Darkness
I'm Thinking Tonight Of My Blue Eyes
Tain't A Fit Night Out
