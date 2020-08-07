Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Four Vagabonds Vol. 3 (1943)

Four Vagabonds Vol. 3 (1943)

The Four Vagabonds

Document Records  • Блюз  • 1999

1

"Murder" He Says

The Four Vagabonds

2:31

2

There's A Ray Of Sunshine

The Four Vagabonds

2:35

3

Jumpin' With A G.I. Gal

The Four Vagabonds

2:15

4

Four Buddies

The Four Vagabonds

2:43

5

Old Man Romance

The Four Vagabonds

2:16

6

On The Alamo

The Four Vagabonds

2:13

7

Cabin In The Sky

The Four Vagabonds

2:12

8

Hit That Jive, Jack

The Four Vagabonds

2:26

9

Just A Dream Of You

The Four Vagabonds

2:41

10

The Right Kind Of Love

The Four VagabondsJanette

2:28

11

You'll Never Know

The Four VagabondsJanette

2:51

12

On Time

The Four VagabondsJanette

2:02

13

I Never Mention Your Name

The Four VagabondsJanette

2:22

14

Lonesome Mama Blues

The Four VagabondsJanette

2:50

15

Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

The Four VagabondsJanette

2:23

16

Lonesome

The Four VagabondsJanette

2:10

17

More Than Anything In The World

The Four VagabondsJanette

2:43

18

St. Louis Blues

The Four VagabondsJanette

2:33

19

In The Blue Of The Evening

The Four VagabondsJanette

1:55

20

You Linger Near

The Four Vagabonds

2:12

21

Sho 'Nuff

The Four Vagabonds

2:05

22

Thru The Darkness

The Four Vagabonds

2:54

23

I'm Thinking Tonight Of My Blue Eyes

The Four Vagabonds

2:05

24

Tain't A Fit Night Out

The Four Vagabonds

2:14

