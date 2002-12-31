Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Classic Early Years 1948-1951 - Disc A

The Classic Early Years 1948-1951 - Disc A

John Lee Hooker

JSP Records  • Блюз  • 2002

1

Boogie Chillen

John Lee Hooker

3:09

2

Sally Mae

John Lee Hooker

3:12

3

See See Baby

John Lee Hooker

2:19

4

She Was In Chicago

John Lee Hooker

2:57

5

Stomp Boogie

John Lee Hooker

3:11

6

Who's Been Jiving You

John Lee Hooker

3:10

7

Black Man Blues

John Lee Hooker

3:36

8

Poor Joe

John Lee Hooker

3:01

9

Good Business

John Lee Hooker

3:33

10

Boogie Woogie

John Lee Hooker

3:31

11

Helpless Blues

John Lee Hooker

3:40

12

Goin' Mad blues

John Lee Hooker

3:46

13

Low Down Midnite Boogie

John Lee Hooker

3:35

14

Landing Blues

John Lee Hooker

3:26

15

Morning Blues

John Lee Hooker

3:04

16

Drifting From Door To Door

John Lee Hooker

2:59

17

Hobo Blues

John Lee Hooker

3:02

18

Howlin' Wolf

John Lee Hooker

2:38

19

Crawling King Snake

John Lee Hooker

3:00

20

She Ain't Good For Nothin'

John Lee Hooker

2:46

21

Cotton Pickin' Blues

John Lee Hooker

2:45

22

Must I Wait Til Your Man Is Gone

John Lee Hooker

3:05

23

We Gonna Make Everything Alright

John Lee Hooker

3:05

24

Miss Rosie Mae

John Lee Hooker

3:08

25

Highway Blues

John Lee Hooker

3:06

