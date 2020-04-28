Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Lucille Bogan (Bessie Jackson) Vol. 3 (1934-1935)

Lucille Bogan (Bessie Jackson) Vol. 3 (1934-1935)

Lucille Bogan

Document Records  • Блюз  • 1993

1

You Got To Die Someday

Lucille Bogan

2:43

2

Lonesome Midnight Blues

Lucille Bogan

2:35

3

Boogan Ways Blues

Lucille Bogan

2:57

4

My Man Is Boogan Me

Lucille Bogan

2:51

5

Pig Iron Sally

Lucille Bogan

3:00

6

I Hate That Train Called The M And O

Lucille Bogan

3:10

7

Drinking Blues

Lucille Bogan

2:58

8

Tired As I Can Be

Lucille Bogan

2:39

9

Sweet Man, Sweet Man

Lucille Bogan

3:04

10

Reckless Woman

Lucille Bogan

2:54

11

Down In Boogie Alley

Lucille Bogan

2:53

12

Changed Ways Blues

Lucille Bogan

2:57

13

Bo-Easy Blues

Lucille Bogan

3:02

14

That's Wat My Baby Likes

Lucille Bogan

3:02

15

Shave 'Em Dry (Take 1)

Lucille Bogan

2:50

16

Shave 'Em Dry (alt. Take 1)

Lucille Bogan

3:22

17

Shave 'Em Dry (alt. Take 2)

Lucille Bogan

3:18

18

Barbecue Blues

Lucille Bogan

2:42

19

B.D. Woman's Blues

Lucille Bogan

3:01

20

Jump Steady Daddy

Lucille Bogan

2:50

21

Man Stealer Blues

Lucille Bogan

3:02

22

Stew Meat Blues

Lucille Bogan

2:57

23

Skin Game Blues

Lucille Bogan

2:56

