Lucille Bogan (Bessie Jackson) Vol. 3 (1934-1935)

Lucille Bogan
1
You Got To Die Someday
2
Lonesome Midnight Blues
3
Boogan Ways Blues
4
My Man Is Boogan Me
5
Pig Iron Sally
6
I Hate That Train Called The M And O
7
Drinking Blues
8
Tired As I Can Be
9
Sweet Man, Sweet Man
10
Reckless Woman
11
Down In Boogie Alley
12
Changed Ways Blues
13
Bo-Easy Blues
14
That's Wat My Baby Likes
15
Shave 'Em Dry (Take 1)
16
Shave 'Em Dry (alt. Take 1)
17
Shave 'Em Dry (alt. Take 2)
18
Barbecue Blues
19
B.D. Woman's Blues
20
Jump Steady Daddy
21
Man Stealer Blues
22
Stew Meat Blues
23
Skin Game Blues
