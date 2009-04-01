Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sonny Boy Williamson Vol. 2 (1938-1939)

Sonny Boy Williamson Vol. 2 (1938-1939)

Sonny Boy Williamson

Document Records  • Блюз  • 1991

1

My Baby I've Been Your Slave

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:04

2

Whiskey Headed Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:56

3

Lord, Oh Lord Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:02

4

You Give An Account

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:13

5

Shannon Street Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:23

6

You've Been Foolin' Round Town

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:47

7

Deep Down In The Ground

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:17

8

Number Five Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:30

9

Christmas Morning Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:24

10

Susie-Q

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:13

11

Blue Bird Blues - Part 2

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:25

12

Little Girl Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:19

13

Low Down Ways

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:13

14

Goodbye Red

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:10

15

The Right Kind Of Life

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:22

16

Insurance Man Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:20

17

Rainy Day Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:20

18

Bad Luck Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:41

19

My Little Baby

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:59

20

Doggin' My Love Around

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:15

21

Little Low Woman Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:48

22

Good For Nothing Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:03

23

Sugar Mama Blues No. 2

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:10

24

Good Gravy

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:48

