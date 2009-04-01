Sonny Boy Williamson Vol. 2 (1938-1939)

Слушатели
Sonny Boy Williamson
1
My Baby I've Been Your Slave
2
Whiskey Headed Blues
3
Lord, Oh Lord Blues
4
You Give An Account
5
Shannon Street Blues
6
You've Been Foolin' Round Town
7
Deep Down In The Ground
8
Number Five Blues
9
Christmas Morning Blues
10
Susie-Q
11
Blue Bird Blues - Part 2
12
Little Girl Blues
13
Low Down Ways
14
Goodbye Red
15
The Right Kind Of Life
16
Insurance Man Blues
17
Rainy Day Blues
18
Bad Luck Blues
19
My Little Baby
20
Doggin' My Love Around
21
Little Low Woman Blues
22
Good For Nothing Blues
23
Sugar Mama Blues No. 2
24
Good Gravy
The Complete Recordings, 1945-1947
Grown Folks Party
The Complete Sessions, 1939-1941
The Classic Collection, 1937-1938
Complete Recorded Works In Chronological Order, 1941-1945
Love Me, Baby
Country Southern Blues
More Real Folk Blues
100 Blues Hits
In the Wee Small Hours
Best Blues from the Apple
Nighthawks At The Diner