Karaoke - Rock Hits for Girls, Vol. 2

Karaoke - Ameritz
1
Ironic (In the Style of Alanis Morissette) [Karaoke Version]
2
Kiss Me (In the Style of Sixpence None the Richer) [Karaoke Version]
3
Maria (In the Style of Blondie) [Karaoke Version]
4
I'll Stand by You (In the Style of the Pretenders) [Karaoke Version]
5
In the Flesh (In the Style of Blondie) [Karaoke Version]
6
Papa Don't Preach (In the Style of Kelly Osbourne) [Karaoke Version]
7
It Must Have Been Love (In the Style of Roxette) [Karaoke Version]
8
My Immortal (In the Style of Evanescence) [Karaoke Version]
9
Simply the Best (In the Style of Tina Turner) [Karaoke Version]
10
It's Too Late (In the Style of Carole King) [Karaoke Version]
11
The Man with the Child in His Eyes (In the Style of Kate Bush) [Karaoke Version]
12
Mary Jane (In the Style of Alanis Morissette) [Karaoke Version]
13
Not That Kind (In the Style of Anastacia) [Karaoke Version]
14
Nothing Is Real but the Girl (In the Style of Blondie) [Karaoke Version]
15
One Fine Day (In the Style of Natalie Merchant) [Karaoke Version]
16
Pretty Baby (In the Style of Blondie) [Karaoke Version]
17
Say What You Want (In the Style of Texas) [Karaoke Version]
18
She's in Love with You (In the Style of Suzi Quatro) [Karaoke Version]
19
Sick & Tired (In the Style of Anastacia) [Karaoke Version]
20
Stay I Missed You (In the Style of Lisa Loeb) [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
