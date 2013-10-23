Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - Rock Hits for Girls, Vol. 2

Karaoke - Rock Hits for Girls, Vol. 2

Karaoke - Ameritz

2013 Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

Ironic (In the Style of Alanis Morissette) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:50

2

Kiss Me (In the Style of Sixpence None the Richer) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:15

3

Maria (In the Style of Blondie) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:18

4

I'll Stand by You (In the Style of the Pretenders) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:20

5

In the Flesh (In the Style of Blondie) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:30

6

Papa Don't Preach (In the Style of Kelly Osbourne) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:22

7

It Must Have Been Love (In the Style of Roxette) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:38

8

My Immortal (In the Style of Evanescence) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:21

9

Simply the Best (In the Style of Tina Turner) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:03

10

It's Too Late (In the Style of Carole King) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:26

11

The Man with the Child in His Eyes (In the Style of Kate Bush) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:47

12

Mary Jane (In the Style of Alanis Morissette) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:04

13

Not That Kind (In the Style of Anastacia) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:25

14

Nothing Is Real but the Girl (In the Style of Blondie) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:42

15

One Fine Day (In the Style of Natalie Merchant) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:33

16

Pretty Baby (In the Style of Blondie) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:28

17

Say What You Want (In the Style of Texas) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:18

18

She's in Love with You (In the Style of Suzi Quatro) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:22

19

Sick & Tired (In the Style of Anastacia) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:33

20

Stay I Missed You (In the Style of Lisa Loeb) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:02

