Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - Swing & Jazz Hits for Boys, Vol. 27

Karaoke - Swing & Jazz Hits for Boys, Vol. 27

Karaoke - Ameritz

2013 Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

Walking in Memphis (In the Style of Paul Anka) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:23

2

Moon River (In the Style of Rod Stewart) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:02

3

My Foolish Heart (In the Style of Rod Stewart) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:24

4

The Five Pennies (In the Style of the Five Pennies) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:26

5

This Is the Life (In the Style of Matt Monro) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:45

6

London by Night (In the Style of Frank Sinatra) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:44

7

When You're Smiling (In the Style of Frank Sinatra) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:26

8

Yesterday (In the Style of Matt Monro) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:51

