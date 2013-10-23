Karaoke - Swing & Jazz Hits for Boys, Vol. 27

Слушатели
Karaoke - Ameritz
Walking in Memphis (In the Style of Paul Anka) [Karaoke Version]
Moon River (In the Style of Rod Stewart) [Karaoke Version]
My Foolish Heart (In the Style of Rod Stewart) [Karaoke Version]
The Five Pennies (In the Style of the Five Pennies) [Karaoke Version]
This Is the Life (In the Style of Matt Monro) [Karaoke Version]
London by Night (In the Style of Frank Sinatra) [Karaoke Version]
When You're Smiling (In the Style of Frank Sinatra) [Karaoke Version]
Yesterday (In the Style of Matt Monro) [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
