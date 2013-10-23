Karaoke - Pop Hits for Girls, Vol. 6

Слушатели
Karaoke - Ameritz
1
My Prerogative (In the Style of Britney Spears) [Karaoke Version]
2
Murder on the Dance Floor (In the Style of Sophie Ellis Bextor) [Karaoke Version]
3
No Frontiers (In the Style of the Corrs) [Karaoke Version]
4
Missing (In the Style of Everything but the Girl) [Karaoke Version]
5
Looking for Love (In the Style of Everything but the Girl) [Karaoke Version]
6
Love Shine a Light (In the Style of Katrina & The Waves) [Karaoke Version]
7
Love's Got a Hold on My Heart (In the Style of Steps) [Karaoke Version]
8
Mama (In the Style of Spice Girls) [Karaoke Version]
9
Make It with You (In the Style of the Pasadenas) [Karaoke Version]
10
This Masquerade (In the Style of Carpenters) [Karaoke Version]
11
Maybe (In the Style of Emma Bunton) [Karaoke Version]
12
Lost Without You (In the Style of Delta Goodrem) [Karaoke Version]
13
Naked (In the Style of Louise) [Karaoke Version]
14
Live to Tell (In the Style of Madonna) [Karaoke Version]
15
Never Had a Dream Come True (In the Style of S Club 7) [Karaoke Version]
16
Never Be the Same Again (In the Style of Melanie C) [Karaoke Version]
17
New Year (In the Style of Sugababes) [Karaoke Version]
18
Not Me, Not I (In the Style of Delta Goodrem) [Karaoke Version]
19
Lose Your Way (In the Style of Sophie B. Hawkins) [Karaoke Version]
20
Not That Kind of Girl (In the Style of Jojo) [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
