Альбом
Karaoke - Pop Hits for Girls, Vol. 6

Karaoke - Ameritz

2013 Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

My Prerogative (In the Style of Britney Spears) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:36

2

Murder on the Dance Floor (In the Style of Sophie Ellis Bextor) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:45

3

No Frontiers (In the Style of the Corrs) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:13

4

Missing (In the Style of Everything but the Girl) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:37

5

Looking for Love (In the Style of Everything but the Girl) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:06

6

Love Shine a Light (In the Style of Katrina & The Waves) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:01

7

Love's Got a Hold on My Heart (In the Style of Steps) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:13

8

Mama (In the Style of Spice Girls) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:39

9

Make It with You (In the Style of the Pasadenas) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:31

10

This Masquerade (In the Style of Carpenters) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:34

11

Maybe (In the Style of Emma Bunton) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:45

12

Lost Without You (In the Style of Delta Goodrem) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:04

13

Naked (In the Style of Louise) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:43

14

Live to Tell (In the Style of Madonna) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:24

15

Never Had a Dream Come True (In the Style of S Club 7) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:02

16

Never Be the Same Again (In the Style of Melanie C) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:33

17

New Year (In the Style of Sugababes) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:53

18

Not Me, Not I (In the Style of Delta Goodrem) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:18

19

Lose Your Way (In the Style of Sophie B. Hawkins) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:56

20

Not That Kind of Girl (In the Style of Jojo) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:27

