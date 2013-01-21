Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Chapel of Love

Chapel of Love

Sandy Posey

Classic Records  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Just You, Just Me (And Love for Company)

Sandy Posey

2:13

2

Silly Girl, Silly Boy

Sandy Posey

2:26

3

Ways of the World

Sandy Posey

2:42

4

Bring Him Safely Home to Me

Sandy Posey

2:38

5

Why Don't We Go Somewhere and Love

Sandy Posey

2:28

6

Don't

Sandy Posey

2:46

7

Why Do We Carry On (The Way We Do)

Sandy Posey

3:27

8

It's Midnight (Do You Know Where Your Baby Is)

Sandy Posey

2:21

9

Born to Be with You

Sandy Posey

2:02

10

Can't Get Used to Sleeping Without You

Sandy Posey

3:09

11

Here Comes My Baby Back Again

Sandy Posey

2:22

12

See Ya Round on the Rebound

Sandy Posey

2:29

