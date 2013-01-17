Eddy Arnold, Vol. 2

Слушатели
Eddy Arnold
1
Anything That's Part of You
2
Easy On the Eyes
3
This Is the Thanks I Get (For Loving You)
4
That's What Love Is All About
5
Someone Calls Me Daddy
6
(Don't Ever Take The) Ribbons from Your Hair
7
A Full Time Job
8
Shepherd of My Heart
9
You Gotta Be Mine
10
Puppy Love
11
I'll Do As Much for You Someday
12
Have Thine Own Way, Lord
13
My Desire
14
When I've Done My Best
15
I Want to Thank You Lord
16
Smokey the Bear
17
Horace the Horse
18
I'd Trade All of My Tomorrows
19
The Missouri Waltz
20
Condemned Without Trial
21
You Always Hurt the One You Love
22
Moonlight and Roses
23
I'm Waiting for Ships That Never Come In
24
The Old Rugged Cross
Eddy Arnold "The Tennessee Plowboy" 50 Successes
I'm Gonna Lasso Santa Claus
Jolly Christmas
Colorful Mix
In Thought
Under the Moonlight
