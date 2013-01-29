Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Singles Collection

Singles Collection

Bobby Darin

Classic Records  • Рок  • 2013

1

Splish Splash

Bobby Darin

2:14

2

Early in the Morning

Rinky DinksBobby Darin

2:18

3

Queen of the Hop

Bobby Darin

2:08

4

Plain Jane

Bobby Darin

1:58

5

Dream Lover

Bobby Darin

2:32

6

Mack the Knife

Bobby Darin

3:06

7

Beyond the Sea

Bobby Darin

2:51

8

Clementine

Bobby Darin

3:15

9

Bill Bailey, Won't You Please Come Home

Bobby Darin

2:08

10

Artificial Flowers

Bobby Darin

3:18

11

Lazy River

Bobby Darin

2:34

12

You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby

Bobby Darin

2:15

13

Irresistible You

Bobby Darin

2:36

14

Multiplication

Bobby Darin

2:16

15

What'd I Say

Bobby Darin

4:07

16

Things

Bobby Darin

2:35

17

You're the Reason I'm Living

Bobby Darin

2:29

18

18 Yellow Roses

Bobby Darin

2:20

19

If I Were a Carpenter

Bobby Darin

2:23

20

Lovin' You

Bobby Darin

2:12

1

Splish Splash

Bobby Darin

2:14

2

Early in the Morning

Rinky DinksBobby Darin

2:18

3

Queen of the Hop

Bobby Darin

2:08

4

Plain Jane

Bobby Darin

1:58

5

Dream Lover

Bobby Darin

2:32

6

Mack the Knife

Bobby Darin

3:06

7

Beyond the Sea

Bobby Darin

2:51

8

Clementine

Bobby Darin

3:15

9

Bill Bailey, Won't You Please Come Home

Bobby Darin

2:08

10

Artificial Flowers

Bobby Darin

3:18

11

Lazy River

Bobby Darin

2:34

12

You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby

Bobby Darin

2:15

13

Irresistible You

Bobby Darin

2:36

14

Multiplication

Bobby Darin

2:16

15

What'd I Say

Bobby Darin

4:07

16

Things

Bobby Darin

2:35

17

You're the Reason I'm Living

Bobby Darin

2:29

18

18 Yellow Roses

Bobby Darin

2:20

19

If I Were a Carpenter

Bobby Darin

2:23

20

Lovin' You

Bobby Darin

2:12

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома This Is Darin

This Is Darin

Постер альбома That's All

That's All

Постер альбома Things and Other Things

Things and Other Things

Постер альбома Bobby Darin

Bobby Darin

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Bobby Darin, Vol. 2

There's No Business Like Show Business with Bobby Darin, Vol. 2

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Bobby Darin, Vol. 1

There's No Business Like Show Business with Bobby Darin, Vol. 1