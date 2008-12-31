Doo Wop Dance Classics, Vol. 3

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Various Artists
1
Louie Louie
The Kinsgsmen
2
School Days
Chuck Berry
3
Short Shorts
The Royal Teens
4
Sorry (I Ran All the Way Home)
The Impalas
5
San Antonio Rose
The Ventures
6
A Little Bit of Soap
The Jarmels
7
Ain't Got No Home
Clarence "Frogman" Henry
8
Aley Oop
The Hollywood Argyles
9
Oh Carol
The Blue Diamonds
10
Boll Weevil Song
Eddie Cochran
11
Can I Walk You Home
The Velours
12
Come on Let's Go Little Darlin'
Ritchie Valens
13
Don't Be Cruel
Bill Black's Combo
14
Fancy Pants
Floyd Cramer
15
Summer Time Blues
16
Honeycomb
Jimmie Rodgers
17
Indian Love Call
Ernie Freeman
18
Be My Girl
Jim Dale
19
Johnny Angel
Shirley Fabres
20
Johnny Be Good
The Swing School
