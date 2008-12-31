Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Doo Wop Dance Classics, Vol. 3

Doo Wop Dance Classics, Vol. 3

Various Artists

Classic Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2008

1

Louie Louie

The Kinsgsmen

2:04

2

School Days

Chuck Berry

2:44

3

Short Shorts

The Royal Teens

2:38

4

Sorry (I Ran All the Way Home)

The Impalas

2:32

5

San Antonio Rose

The Ventures

2:24

6

A Little Bit of Soap

The Jarmels

2:13

7

Ain't Got No Home

Clarence "Frogman" Henry

2:23

8

Aley Oop

The Hollywood Argyles

2:48

9

Oh Carol

The Blue Diamonds

2:20

10

Boll Weevil Song

Eddie Cochran

2:07

11

Can I Walk You Home

The Velours

2:39

12

Come on Let's Go Little Darlin'

Ritchie Valens

2:03

13

Don't Be Cruel

Bill Black's Combo

2:19

14

Fancy Pants

Floyd Cramer

2:38

15

Summer Time Blues

Eddie Cochran

2:43

16

Honeycomb

Jimmie Rodgers

2:15

17

Indian Love Call

Ernie Freeman

1:52

18

Be My Girl

Jim Dale

2:01

19

Johnny Angel

Shirley Fabres

1:54

20

Johnny Be Good

Chuck Berry

2:36

