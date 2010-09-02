Merle Haggard's Country, Vol. 6

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Merle Haggard
1
My Past Is Present
2
If You Want to Be My Woman
3
A Picture from Two Sides of Life
4
I Think We're Livin' in the Good Old Days
5
Run 'Em Off
6
Loneliness Is Eating Me Alive
7
Skid Row
8
Lookin' for My Mind (Takes 1-2)
9
I'd Trade All of My Tomorrows
10
Long Black Limousine
11
Slowly But Surely
12
Sing Me Back Home
13
So Much for Me So Much for You
14
Wine Take Me Away
15
The Son of Hickory Holler's Tramp
16
Somewhere Between
17
House of Memories
18
She Thinks I Still Care
19
This Town's Not Big Enough
The Early Recordings
Time Life Presents: Merle Haggard (Live in Oakland)
Highlights of Merle Haggard
Merle Haggard - The Best Of The Capitol Years
Long Look Back
Greatest Hits (Live)
Показать ещё
One Step At A Time
Old Things New
Real Things
Step By Step
Hag: The Best of Merle Haggard
Vintage Collections