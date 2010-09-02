Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Merle Haggard's Country, Vol. 6

Merle Haggard's Country, Vol. 6

Merle Haggard

Classic Records  • Фолк  • 2010

1

My Past Is Present

Merle Haggard

1:55

2

If You Want to Be My Woman

Merle Haggard

2:17

3

A Picture from Two Sides of Life

Merle Haggard

3:31

4

I Think We're Livin' in the Good Old Days

Merle Haggard

2:06

5

Run 'Em Off

Merle Haggard

2:50

6

Loneliness Is Eating Me Alive

Merle Haggard

2:33

7

Skid Row

Merle Haggard

1:59

8

Lookin' for My Mind (Takes 1-2)

Merle Haggard

2:35

9

I'd Trade All of My Tomorrows

Merle Haggard

2:31

10

Long Black Limousine

Merle Haggard

3:14

11

Slowly But Surely

Merle Haggard

2:22

12

Sing Me Back Home

Merle Haggard

2:49

13

So Much for Me So Much for You

Merle Haggard

2:34

14

Wine Take Me Away

Merle Haggard

2:46

15

The Son of Hickory Holler's Tramp

Merle Haggard

2:58

16

Somewhere Between

Merle Haggard

3:05

17

House of Memories

Merle Haggard

2:47

18

She Thinks I Still Care

Merle Haggard

2:35

19

This Town's Not Big Enough

Merle Haggard

2:37

