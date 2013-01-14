Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Greatest Hits

Greatest Hits

Gary Puckett and The Union Gap

Ling Music Media  • Разная  • 2013

1

Woman, Woman

Gary PuckettThe Union Gap

3:16

2

Young Girl

Gary PuckettThe Union Gap

3:14

3

Don't Give in to Him

Gary PuckettThe Union Gap

2:14

4

Home

Gary PuckettThe Union Gap

3:16

5

Let's Give Adam and Eve Another Chance

Gary PuckettThe Union Gap

2:49

6

Don't Make Promises

Gary PuckettThe Union Gap

2:33

7

This Girl Is a Woman Now

Gary PuckettThe Union Gap

3:09

8

Over You

Gary PuckettThe Union Gap

2:24

9

Reverend Posey

Gary PuckettThe Union Gap

3:46

10

Lady Willpower

Gary PuckettThe Union Gap

2:38

11

The Beggar

Gary PuckettThe Union Gap

2:47

