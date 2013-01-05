Слушатели
The Barry Sisters
1
Autumn Leaves
2
Around the World
3
You Gotta See Baby Tonight
4
You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You
5
Ciao Ciao Bambino
6
Carina
7
We Belong Together
8
Bill Bailey Won't You Please Come Home
9
Fascination
10
My One and Only Love
11
Sempre Tu
12
In Other Words
13
It's Allright with Me
14
Wait Till You See Him
15
Nevertheless
16
When I Fall in Love
17
I'm a Fool to Want You
18
Who's Sorry Now
19
Never on Sunday
20
Why Don't You Do Right
21
Cry Me a River
22
Without a Song
Duet
Goblins
The Funny Barber Shop
In the Evening on the Sofa
For Relaxation
Five o'Clock Tea
At Home With The Barry Sisters (EP)
Spring Girls
Судьба
Ce Seară Minunată