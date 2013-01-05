Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Autumn Leaves

Autumn Leaves

The Barry Sisters

World Music Group  • Разная  • 2013

1

Autumn Leaves

The Barry Sisters

3:03

2

Around the World

The Barry Sisters

2:16

3

You Gotta See Baby Tonight

The Barry Sisters

2:29

4

You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You

The Barry Sisters

3:21

5

Ciao Ciao Bambino

The Barry Sisters

3:51

6

Carina

The Barry Sisters

2:47

7

We Belong Together

The Barry Sisters

2:42

8

Bill Bailey Won't You Please Come Home

The Barry Sisters

3:14

9

Fascination

The Barry Sisters

2:22

10

My One and Only Love

The Barry Sisters

3:21

11

Sempre Tu

The Barry Sisters

2:57

12

In Other Words

The Barry Sisters

3:11

13

It's Allright with Me

The Barry Sisters

2:14

14

Wait Till You See Him

The Barry Sisters

3:24

15

Nevertheless

The Barry Sisters

3:01

16

When I Fall in Love

The Barry Sisters

2:28

17

I'm a Fool to Want You

The Barry Sisters

3:23

18

Who's Sorry Now

The Barry Sisters

2:27

19

Never on Sunday

The Barry Sisters

2:52

20

Why Don't You Do Right

The Barry Sisters

2:30

21

Cry Me a River

The Barry Sisters

2:42

22

Without a Song

The Barry Sisters

2:07

