Lefty Frizzell
1
I Love You a Thousand Ways
2
If You've Got the Money (I've Got the Time)
3
Shine Shave Shower (It's Saturday)
4
Don't Think It Ain't Been Fun Dear (Cuz It Ain't)
5
Look What Thoughts Will Do
6
You Want Everything But Me
7
I Want to Be With You Always
8
Give Me More More More (Of Your Kisses)
9
How Long Will It Take (To Stop Loving You)
10
Always Late (with Your Kisses)
11
Mom and Dad's Waltz
12
You Can Go On Your Way Now
13
Travelin' Blues
14
My Rough and Rowdy Ways
15
Don't Stay Away (Till Love Grows Cold)
16
Forever (And Always)
17
Lost Love Blues
Lefty Frizzel "The King of Honky Tonk" 47 Successes
"The Decade of Hits" Lefty Frizzel
Remasterd Hits
I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know
The Diamond Collection (Original Recordings)
I Want to Be with You Always
