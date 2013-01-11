Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Their Studio Takes

Their Studio Takes

The Harptones

Classic Records  • Грустно  • 2013

1

Life Is but a Dream (Take 1 & 2)

The Harptones

2:53

2

Life Is but a Dream (Take 3)

The Harptones

2:42

3

On Sunday Afternoon (Take 1)

The Harptones

2:33

4

On Sunday Afternoon (Take 2)

The Harptones

2:31

5

Loving a Girl Like You (Take 1)

The Harptones

2:47

6

Loving a Girl Like You (Take 2)

The Harptones

2:42

7

You're Going to Need Me Someday

The Harptones

3:10

8

I've Got a Notion (Take 1)

The Harptones

2:51

9

I've Got a Notion (Take 2)

The Harptones

2:56

10

It All Depends on You (Take 1)

The Harptones

2:39

11

It All Depends on You (Take 2)

The Harptones

2:35

12

Mambo Boogie (Take 1 & 2)

The Harptones

2:33

13

Mambo Boogie (Take 3)

The Harptones

2:22

14

You Know You're Doing Me Wrong

The Harptones

2:42

15

Dreamin's No Good (Take 1)

The Harptones

3:10

16

I Love You Baby

The Harptones

2:24

17

School Boy

The Harptones

2:02

18

Dreamin's No Good (Take 2)

The Harptones

2:34

