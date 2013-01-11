Their Studio Takes

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
The Harptones
1
Life Is but a Dream (Take 1 & 2)
2
Life Is but a Dream (Take 3)
3
On Sunday Afternoon (Take 1)
4
On Sunday Afternoon (Take 2)
5
Loving a Girl Like You (Take 1)
6
Loving a Girl Like You (Take 2)
7
You're Going to Need Me Someday
8
I've Got a Notion (Take 1)
9
I've Got a Notion (Take 2)
10
It All Depends on You (Take 1)
11
It All Depends on You (Take 2)
12
Mambo Boogie (Take 1 & 2)
13
Mambo Boogie (Take 3)
14
You Know You're Doing Me Wrong
15
Dreamin's No Good (Take 1)
16
I Love You Baby
17
School Boy
18
Dreamin's No Good (Take 2)
Golden Recordings
Goodnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight
Best Music Legends
Hep Teenager
The Harptones: The Hits
Показать ещё