Альбом
Постер альбома The Best Of...

The Best Of...

Dinah Washington

Classic Records  • Разная  • 2013

1

You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You

Dinah Washington

2:47

2

Take Your Shoes off Baby

Dinah Washington

2:43

3

Call Me Irresponsible

Dinah Washington

2:19

4

You've Been a Good Old Wagon

Dinah Washington

3:52

5

He's My Guy

Dinah Washington

3:14

6

Where Are You

Dinah Washington

2:16

7

For All We Know

Dinah Washington

3:14

8

Red Sails in the Sunset

Dinah Washington

2:33

9

Me and My Gin

Dinah Washington

3:34

10

It's a Mean Old Man's World

Dinah Washington

3:12

11

Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby

Dinah Washington

3:24

12

That Sunday (That Summer)

Dinah Washington

3:36

13

Something's Gotta Give

Dinah Washington

2:35

14

Let Me Be the First to Know

Dinah Washington

2:41

15

You're a Sweetheart

Dinah Washington

2:28

16

Fly Me to the Moon

Dinah Washington

2:30

17

I'll Close My Eyes

 🅴

Dinah Washington

2:51

18

Why Was I Born

Dinah Washington

2:43

19

Baby Won't You Please Come Home

Dinah Washington

2:08

20

Drinking Again

Dinah Washington

3:30

21

Romance in the Dark

Dinah Washington

2:13

22

Destination Moon

Dinah Washington

2:34

23

Nobody Knows the Way I Feel This Morning

Dinah Washington

8:39

