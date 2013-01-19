The Best Of...

Слушатели
Dinah Washington
1
You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You
2
Take Your Shoes off Baby
3
Call Me Irresponsible
4
You've Been a Good Old Wagon
5
He's My Guy
6
Where Are You
7
For All We Know
8
Red Sails in the Sunset
9
Me and My Gin
10
It's a Mean Old Man's World
11
Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby
12
That Sunday (That Summer)
13
Something's Gotta Give
14
Let Me Be the First to Know
15
You're a Sweetheart
16
Fly Me to the Moon
17
I'll Close My Eyes
18
Why Was I Born
19
Baby Won't You Please Come Home
20
Drinking Again
21
Romance in the Dark
22
Destination Moon
23
Nobody Knows the Way I Feel This Morning
After Hours with Miss "D"
In the Land of Hi-Fi
Dinah Washington Sings The Best In Blues
The Queen!
Music For Late Hours
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Dinah Washington, Vol. 2
The Complete Dinah Washington On Mercury, Vol.4 (1954-1956)
Papa Loves Mambo: 26 Original Hits
Prestigious House, Vol. 15
Enormous Tunes - Amsterdam Nights 2016
Sunny Sounds
Hymnes à la chanson française, vol. 1