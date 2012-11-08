100 Christmas Favourites

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
2
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Frank SinatraBing Crosby
3
I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm
Billie Holiday
4
Winter Wonderland
Louis Armstrong
5
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Bing Crosby
6
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
The PoP Allstars
7
Jingle Bells
8
I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday
9
Sussex Carol
10
Silent Night
11
Away in a Manger (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)
Norwich Cathedral Choir
12
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)
Chester Cathedral Choir
13
In the Bleak Midwinter
14
Wassail Carol
Southwark Cathedral Choir
15
Quem Vidistis Pastores Dicite
Durham Cathedral Choir
16
Angelus Ad Virginem (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)
The Brotherhood Of St.Gregory
17
Jesu Dulcis Memoria
18
Ave Maria (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)
19
The Holly and the Ivy
20
O Little Town of Bethlehem
21
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Judy Garland
22
The Christmas Song
23
I'll Be Home for Christmas
24
Merry Christmas Everywhere
Frankie Laine
25
Santa Claus Got Stuck Up My Chimney
Ella Fitzgerald
26
Last Christmas
The Pop-Allstars
27
Herod's Carol
28
Christmas Is a Time of Love
29
O Come, O Come Emmanuel
30
Sussex Carol 2
31
There Is No Rose
York Minster Choir
32
Unto Us Is Born a Son
33
Good King Wenceslas
34
The Christmas Medley
35
Salve Regina (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)
36
Agnus Dei (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)
37
We Three Kings (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)
38
This Little Babe
Rochester Cathedral Choirs
39
Ding Dong Merrily On High
40
Midnight Sleighride
The Sauter-Finegan Orchestra
41
Here Comes Santa Claus
Gene Autry
42
Christmas Story
Doris Day
43
Happy Christmas, Little Friend
Rosemary Clooney
44
Christmas Roses
Hank Snow
45
(All I Want for Christmas Is) My Two Front Teeth
Nat King Cole
46
Rockin Around the Christmas Tree 2
47
Mary's Boy Child
48
White Christmas
49
The First Nowell
50
Once in Royal David's City
51
As Dew in Aprille
52
Adoro Te Devote (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)
53
Ave Verum Corpus (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)
54
O Little One Sweet (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)
55
There Is No Rose 2
56
Hail Gladdening Light
57
The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)
Nat King Cole Trio
58
The Night Before Christmas
59
Jingle Bells 2
60
Christmas Story 2
Ray Ellington
61
Uncle Mac's Christmas Carols
St. Brandon's C.D.S. ChoirDerek McCulloch
62
God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
63
That Virgin Child
64
I Saw Three Ships
65
Away in a Manger 2 (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)
66
Do They Know Its Christmas Time (Feed the World)
67
Jingle Bell Rock
68
Little Jack Frost Get Lost
69
Baby It's Cold Outside
Louis ArmstrongVelma Middleton
70
I'll Walk Alone (Through Every Christmas)
Dinah Shore
71
Christmas and You
Joni James
72
Suzy Snowflake
73
(Let's Give) A Christmas Present to Santa Claus
74
Cherry Tree Carol
75
A Maiden Most Gentle
76
See Amid the Winter's Snow
77
O Come All Ye Faithfull
78
Sing Lullaby
79
Coventry Carol
80
In Paradisum (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)
81
Puer Natus (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)
82
Little Red Riding Hood's Christmas Tree
83
Christmas Day
Eddie Fisher
84
Christy Christmas
85
Im a Little Christmas Cracker
Diana Decker
86
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! 2
87
Happy Christmas (War Is Over)
88
We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)
89
C-H-R-I-S-T-M-a-S
90
Fairy On the Christmas Tree
Gracie Fields
91
He'll Be Comin' Down the Chimney
92
There'll Always Be a Christmas
The Radio Revellers
93
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer 2
94
Youre All I Want for Christmas
95
Snow
96
It Came Upon the Midnight Clear
97
Deck the Halls With Boughs of Holly
98
Auld Lang Syne (Arranged By Julian Mendelsohn)
Peter Dawson
99
White Christmas 2
Bing CrosbyFrank Sinatra
100
We Wish You a Merry Christmas 2 (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)
