Альбом
Постер альбома 100 Christmas Favourites

100 Christmas Favourites

Various Artists

Rainbow Productions Ltd  • Фолк  • 2012

1

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

Brenda Lee

2:07

2

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Frank SinatraBing Crosby

2:35

3

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

Billie Holiday

2:57

4

Winter Wonderland

Louis Armstrong

3:01

5

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Bing Crosby

2:04

6

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

The PoP Allstars

1:45

7

Jingle Bells

The PoP Allstars

1:42

8

I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday

The PoP Allstars

3:50

9

Sussex Carol

The PoP Allstars

1:44

10

Silent Night

The PoP Allstars

2:14

11

Away in a Manger (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)

Norwich Cathedral Choir

2:53

12

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)

Chester Cathedral Choir

2:57

13

In the Bleak Midwinter

Chester Cathedral Choir

4:15

14

Wassail Carol

Southwark Cathedral Choir

1:54

15

Quem Vidistis Pastores Dicite

Durham Cathedral Choir

2:25

16

Angelus Ad Virginem (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)

The Brotherhood Of St.Gregory

4:49

17

Jesu Dulcis Memoria

The Brotherhood Of St.Gregory

3:10

18

Ave Maria (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)

The Brotherhood Of St.Gregory

0:44

19

The Holly and the Ivy

Norwich Cathedral Choir

2:04

20

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Chester Cathedral Choir

3:17

21

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

 🅴

Judy Garland

2:50

22

The Christmas Song

Bing Crosby

3:14

23

I'll Be Home for Christmas

Bing Crosby

2:55

24

Merry Christmas Everywhere

Frankie Laine

2:48

25

Santa Claus Got Stuck Up My Chimney

Ella Fitzgerald

3:11

26

Last Christmas

The Pop-Allstars

3:23

27

Herod's Carol

The Pop-Allstars

3:38

28

Christmas Is a Time of Love

The Pop-Allstars

1:51

29

O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Chester Cathedral Choir

3:26

30

Sussex Carol 2

Southwark Cathedral Choir

1:58

31

There Is No Rose

York Minster Choir

2:24

32

Unto Us Is Born a Son

Durham Cathedral Choir

2:03

33

Good King Wenceslas

York Minster Choir

3:03

34

The Christmas Medley

Durham Cathedral Choir

2:50

35

Salve Regina (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)

The Brotherhood Of St.Gregory

2:19

36

Agnus Dei (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)

The Brotherhood Of St.Gregory

1:35

37

We Three Kings (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)

York Minster Choir

2:31

38

This Little Babe

Rochester Cathedral Choirs

1:38

39

Ding Dong Merrily On High

York Minster Choir

1:58

40

Midnight Sleighride

The Sauter-Finegan Orchestra

3:01

41

Here Comes Santa Claus

Gene Autry

2:33

42

Christmas Story

Doris Day

3:11

43

Happy Christmas, Little Friend

Rosemary Clooney

2:55

44

Christmas Roses

Hank Snow

3:04

45

(All I Want for Christmas Is) My Two Front Teeth

Nat King Cole

2:34

46

Rockin Around the Christmas Tree 2

The Pop-Allstars

1:49

47

Mary's Boy Child

The Pop-Allstars

2:47

48

White Christmas

The Pop-Allstars

2:37

49

The First Nowell

Norwich Cathedral Choir

4:51

50

Once in Royal David's City

Durham Cathedral Choir

2:57

51

As Dew in Aprille

Rochester Cathedral Choirs

1:12

52

Adoro Te Devote (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)

The Brotherhood Of St.Gregory

5:27

53

Ave Verum Corpus (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)

The Brotherhood Of St.Gregory

2:01

54

O Little One Sweet (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)

Durham Cathedral Choir

2:05

55

There Is No Rose 2

Southwark Cathedral Choir

2:30

56

Hail Gladdening Light

Southwark Cathedral Choir

3:03

57

The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)

Nat King Cole Trio

1:40

58

The Night Before Christmas

 🅴

Rosemary Clooney

2:51

59

Jingle Bells 2

Bing Crosby

2:37

60

Christmas Story 2

Ray Ellington

3:10

61

Uncle Mac's Christmas Carols

St. Brandon's C.D.S. ChoirDerek McCulloch

7:08

62

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

York Minster Choir

3:19

63

That Virgin Child

York Minster Choir

2:59

64

I Saw Three Ships

Norwich Cathedral Choir

2:07

65

Away in a Manger 2 (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)

The Pop-Allstars

1:46

66

Do They Know Its Christmas Time (Feed the World)

The Pop-Allstars

3:01

67

Jingle Bell Rock

The Pop-Allstars

1:37

68

Little Jack Frost Get Lost

Bing Crosby

1:51

69

Baby It's Cold Outside

Louis ArmstrongVelma Middleton

2:59

70

I'll Walk Alone (Through Every Christmas)

Dinah Shore

2:51

71

Christmas and You

Joni James

2:37

72

Suzy Snowflake

Rosemary Clooney

3:01

73

(Let's Give) A Christmas Present to Santa Claus

Rosemary Clooney

3:05

74

Cherry Tree Carol

Norwich Cathedral Choir

2:09

75

A Maiden Most Gentle

Norwich Cathedral Choir

2:45

76

See Amid the Winter's Snow

Chester Cathedral Choir

4:50

77

O Come All Ye Faithfull

Norwich Cathedral Choir

4:29

78

Sing Lullaby

York Minster Choir

3:29

79

Coventry Carol

Norwich Cathedral Choir

3:45

80

In Paradisum (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)

The Brotherhood Of St.Gregory

1:41

81

Puer Natus (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)

The Brotherhood Of St.Gregory

3:47

82

Little Red Riding Hood's Christmas Tree

 🅴

Rosemary Clooney

3:02

83

Christmas Day

Eddie Fisher

3:06

84

Christy Christmas

Brenda Lee

2:23

85

Im a Little Christmas Cracker

Diana Decker

2:00

86

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! 2

The Pop-Allstars

1:44

87

Happy Christmas (War Is Over)

The Pop-Allstars

2:52

88

We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)

Durham Cathedral Choir

1:42

89

C-H-R-I-S-T-M-a-S

Rosemary Clooney

2:59

90

Fairy On the Christmas Tree

Gracie Fields

3:07

91

He'll Be Comin' Down the Chimney

Rosemary Clooney

2:03

92

There'll Always Be a Christmas

The Radio Revellers

2:48

93

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer 2

Bing Crosby

2:16

94

Youre All I Want for Christmas

Eddie Fisher

2:46

95

Snow

Rosemary Clooney

2:41

96

It Came Upon the Midnight Clear

York Minster Choir

4:09

97

Deck the Halls With Boughs of Holly

Norwich Cathedral Choir

1:10

98

Auld Lang Syne (Arranged By Julian Mendelsohn)

Peter Dawson

2:58

99

White Christmas 2

Bing CrosbyFrank Sinatra

3:04

100

We Wish You a Merry Christmas 2 (Arranged Julian Mendelsohn)

The PoP Allstars

1:10

