Альбом
Постер альбома The Best Of - Rock N' Roll Hoochie Coo

The Best Of - Rock N' Roll Hoochie Coo

Rick Derringer

Cleopatra Records  • Рок  • 2006

1

Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo

Rick Derringer

3:43

2

Hang on Sloppy

Rick Derringer

3:50

3

Still Alive and Well

Rick Derringer

3:29

4

I Got to Go Back

Rick Derringer

2:53

5

Come on Let's Go

Rick Derringer

2:57

6

Beyond the Universe

Rick Derringer

5:06

7

Don't Worry Mother (Your Son's Heart Is Pure)

Rick Derringer

3:25

8

Teenage Love Affair

Rick Derringer

3:21

9

Beat the Clock

Rick Derringer

3:53

10

Let Me In

Rick Derringer

3:32

11

Bazooka

Pat TraversCarmine AppiceRick Derringer

3:42

12

Whatever You Do! Don't!

Cherie CurrieRick Derringer

4:52

