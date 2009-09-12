Western Film Theme Songs, Vol. 1

Слушатели
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
1
The Big Country
2
The Magnificent Seven
3
The Cowboys
4
The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
5
A Fistful of Dollars
6
Leaving the Fort
7
The Good Times Are Comin'
8
The Alamo
9
How the West Was Won
10
The Hallelujah Trail
11
The John Dunbar Theme
12
Man With the Harmonica
13
Lonesome Dove
14
The War Is Over
15
The Proud Rebel
16
Silverado
17
The Sons of Katie Elder
18
Stagecoach
19
Two Mules for Sister Sara
20
High Plains Drifter
Vivaldi: Concerto Grosso for 2 Violins, Strings and Continuo in a Minor, Op.3/8, Rv 522
Dvořák: Symphony No. 8 in G Major, Op. 88
James Bond Theme / Thunderball / From Russia With Love / Goldfinger
Beethoven: Violin Romance No. 1 in G Major, Op. 40, No. 2 in F Major, Op. 50
Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins, Strings and Continuo in D Minor, BWV 1043
Another Brick in the Wall
American Kid
Arc
Burçak Tarlası
Zwischen Arbeit und Musik
On The Widow's Walk
100 voix extraordinaires