Альбом
Постер альбома Western Film Theme Songs, Vol. 1

Western Film Theme Songs, Vol. 1

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Classic Records  • Фолк  • 2009

1

The Big Country

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:16

2

The Magnificent Seven

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

5:51

3

The Cowboys

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:29

4

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

2:55

5

A Fistful of Dollars

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:30

6

Leaving the Fort

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

2:47

7

The Good Times Are Comin'

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

2:16

8

The Alamo

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:24

9

How the West Was Won

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:20

10

The Hallelujah Trail

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

6:15

11

The John Dunbar Theme

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

2:35

12

Man With the Harmonica

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:54

13

Lonesome Dove

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

6:17

14

The War Is Over

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

4:28

15

The Proud Rebel

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:41

16

Silverado

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

4:06

17

The Sons of Katie Elder

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

2:16

18

Stagecoach

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

2:36

19

Two Mules for Sister Sara

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

5:20

20

High Plains Drifter

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

4:09

