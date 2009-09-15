Western Film Theme Songs, Vol. 2

Слушатели
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
1
The High Chaparral
2
Bonanza
3
The Lone Ranger (William Tell Overture)
4
Wagon Train
5
For a Few Dollars More
6
A Fistful of Dynamite
7
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
8
Mcbain
9
One-Eyed Jacks
10
The Need for Love
11
Villa Rides
12
Wyatt Earp
13
Once Upon a Time in the West
14
The Big Valley
15
Hang 'Em High
16
The Quick and the Dead
17
Rio Bravo
18
The Scalphunters
19
The Shootist
20
The Wild Wild West
Vivaldi: Concerto Grosso for 2 Violins, Strings and Continuo in a Minor, Op.3/8, Rv 522
Dvořák: Symphony No. 8 in G Major, Op. 88
James Bond Theme / Thunderball / From Russia With Love / Goldfinger
Beethoven: Violin Romance No. 1 in G Major, Op. 40, No. 2 in F Major, Op. 50
Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins, Strings and Continuo in D Minor, BWV 1043
Another Brick in the Wall
Rhizome
ОТПУСКАЮ
Если ты упал
18, 19.
Feels
Ice Block