Альбом
Постер альбома Western Film Theme Songs, Vol. 2

Western Film Theme Songs, Vol. 2

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Classic Records  • Фолк  • 2009

1

The High Chaparral

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

1:16

2

Bonanza

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

1:41

3

The Lone Ranger (William Tell Overture)

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:30

4

Wagon Train

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:10

5

For a Few Dollars More

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:25

6

A Fistful of Dynamite

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

4:10

7

Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:12

8

Mcbain

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

2:40

9

One-Eyed Jacks

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

2:44

10

The Need for Love

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:11

11

Villa Rides

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:30

12

Wyatt Earp

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

4:48

13

Once Upon a Time in the West

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

6:05

14

The Big Valley

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:03

15

Hang 'Em High

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

2:45

16

The Quick and the Dead

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:40

17

Rio Bravo

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

5:07

18

The Scalphunters

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

2:55

19

The Shootist

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:23

20

The Wild Wild West

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

4:45

