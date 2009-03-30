Stanley Brothers, Vol. 1

Слушатели
The Stanley Brothers
1
She's More to Be Pitied
2
Heaven Seemed So Near
3
Mastertone March
4
How Mountain Girls Can Love
5
The Memory of Your Smile
6
Just Dreamin'
7
Clinch Mountain Backstep
8
Midnight Ramble
9
Train 45
10
Carolina Mountain Home
11
Trust Each Other
12
Beneath the Maple
13
A Little At a Time
14
Another Night
15
Mountain Dew
16
Sunny Side of the Mountain
17
In Heaven We'll Never Grow Old
18
Mother No Longer Awaits Me
19
If I Lose
20
Little Maggie
21
God Gave You to Me
22
Don't Go Out Tonight
23
The Darkest Hour Is Just Before Dawn
24
Little Willie
