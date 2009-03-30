Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Stanley Brothers, Vol. 1

Stanley Brothers, Vol. 1

The Stanley Brothers

Ling Music Media  • Фолк  • 2009

1

She's More to Be Pitied

The Stanley Brothers

2:14

2

Heaven Seemed So Near

The Stanley Brothers

2:11

3

Mastertone March

The Stanley Brothers

2:23

4

How Mountain Girls Can Love

 🅴

The Stanley Brothers

2:06

5

The Memory of Your Smile

The Stanley Brothers

2:17

6

Just Dreamin'

The Stanley Brothers

2:18

7

Clinch Mountain Backstep

The Stanley Brothers

2:18

8

Midnight Ramble

The Stanley Brothers

2:04

9

Train 45

The Stanley Brothers

2:45

10

Carolina Mountain Home

The Stanley Brothers

2:20

11

Trust Each Other

The Stanley Brothers

2:29

12

Beneath the Maple

The Stanley Brothers

2:45

13

A Little At a Time

The Stanley Brothers

2:25

14

Another Night

The Stanley Brothers

3:01

15

Mountain Dew

The Stanley Brothers

3:01

16

Sunny Side of the Mountain

The Stanley Brothers

2:30

17

In Heaven We'll Never Grow Old

The Stanley Brothers

2:31

18

Mother No Longer Awaits Me

The Stanley Brothers

3:03

19

If I Lose

The Stanley Brothers

2:09

20

Little Maggie

The Stanley Brothers

2:47

21

God Gave You to Me

The Stanley Brothers

2:05

22

Don't Go Out Tonight

The Stanley Brothers

2:31

23

The Darkest Hour Is Just Before Dawn

The Stanley Brothers

2:56

24

Little Willie

The Stanley Brothers

2:38

