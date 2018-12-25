Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Peggy Lee: Volume 1

Peggy Lee: Volume 1

Peggy Lee

Copyright Records  • Джаз  • 1998

1

Why Don't You Do Right

Peggy Lee

3:15

2

Elmer's Tune

Peggy Lee

2:50

3

On the Sunny Side of the Street

Peggy Lee

3:11

4

How Long Has This Been Going On

Peggy Lee

3:15

5

Let's Do It (Let's Fall in Love)

Peggy Lee

2:01

6

That Old Feeling

Peggy Lee

2:41

7

Full Moon

Peggy Lee

2:10

8

How Deep Is the Ocean

Peggy Lee

3:04

9

I Don't Know Enough About You

Peggy Lee

3:19

10

I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

Peggy Lee

3:14

11

Blues in the Night

Peggy Lee

3:15

12

It's a Good Day

Peggy Lee

2:49

13

All I Need Is You

Peggy Lee

3:24

14

You Was Right Baby

Peggy Lee

2:27

15

I Threw a Kiss in the Ocean

Peggy Lee

3:01

16

Waiting for the Train to Come In

Peggy Lee

3:05

17

We'll Meet Again

Peggy Lee

3:17

1

Why Don't You Do Right

Peggy Lee

3:15

2

Elmer's Tune

Peggy Lee

2:50

3

On the Sunny Side of the Street

Peggy Lee

3:11

4

How Long Has This Been Going On

Peggy Lee

3:15

5

Let's Do It (Let's Fall in Love)

Peggy Lee

2:01

6

That Old Feeling

Peggy Lee

2:41

7

Full Moon

Peggy Lee

2:10

8

How Deep Is the Ocean

Peggy Lee

3:04

9

I Don't Know Enough About You

Peggy Lee

3:19

10

I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

Peggy Lee

3:14

11

Blues in the Night

Peggy Lee

3:15

12

It's a Good Day

Peggy Lee

2:49

13

All I Need Is You

Peggy Lee

3:24

14

You Was Right Baby

Peggy Lee

2:27

15

I Threw a Kiss in the Ocean

Peggy Lee

3:01

16

Waiting for the Train to Come In

Peggy Lee

3:05

17

We'll Meet Again

Peggy Lee

3:17

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Peggy Lee

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Peggy Lee

Постер альбома Christmas Carousel

Christmas Carousel

Постер альбома Christmas Carousel

Christmas Carousel

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Peggy Lee

Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Peggy Lee

Постер альбома Music around the World by Peggy Lee

Music around the World by Peggy Lee

Постер альбома Johnny Guitar

Johnny Guitar

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Richard Christ

Richard Christ

Постер альбома Fast Times At Ridgemont High [O.S.T.]

Fast Times At Ridgemont High [O.S.T.]

Постер альбома Sky at Night (feat. Peter Banks, Sydney Foxx and Phil Collins)

Sky at Night (feat. Peter Banks, Sydney Foxx and Phil Collins)

Постер альбома Dust to Dust

Dust to Dust

Постер альбома Concentration

Concentration

Постер альбома Ulg

Ulg