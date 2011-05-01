Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
A Sacred Idol

Les Baxter

Ling Music Media  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1

Procession of the Princes

Les Baxter

5:27

2

The Feathered Serpent of the Aztea

Les Baxter

3:29

3

Fruit of Dreams

Les Baxter

2:30

4

Pool of Love

Les Baxter

2:06

5

Aqueducts

Les Baxter

3:18

6

The Games

Les Baxter

3:27

7

Conquistadores

Les Baxter

3:31

8

Gardens of the Moon

Les Baxter

3:00

9

Temple of Gold

Les Baxter

4:19

10

Pyramid of the Sun

Les Baxter

2:33

11

The High Priest of the Aztecs

Les Baxter

3:19

12

Acapulco

Les Baxter

3:40

