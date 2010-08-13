Sweet and Sentimental

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Jan Howard
1
Don't Worry About Me
2
Funny How Time Slips Away
3
Looking Back
4
Belle of the Ball
5
Everybody Loves a Lover
6
This Sad Old House
7
He Called Me Baby
8
They Listened While You Said Goodbye
9
You'd Better Go
10
Is This My Destiny
11
Heartaches By the Number
Les idoles de la musique country : Jan Howard, Vol. 1
I Never Once Stopped Loving You
Jan Howard & The Jordanaires - Vintage Charm
Jan Howard & The Jordanaires - Vintage Sounds
Jan Howard - Country Early Successes - The One You Slip Around With
Time Out
Показать ещё