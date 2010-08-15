Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Here Comes My Baby

Here Comes My Baby

Dottie West

Ling Music Media  • Фолк  • 2010

1

Here Comes My Baby Back Again

Dottie West

2:28

2

Night Life

Dottie West

2:15

3

That's Where Our Love Must Be

Dottie West

2:36

4

In It's Own Little Way

Dottie West

2:17

5

Take Me As I AM (Or Let Me Go)

Dottie West

2:47

6

No One Will Ever Know

Dottie West

2:42

7

Didn't I

Dottie West

2:40

8

Mama Kiss the Hurt Away

Dottie West

2:52

9

Touch Me

Dottie West

2:26

10

I Dreamed of an Old Love Affair

Dottie West

2:39

11

All the World Is Lonely Now

Dottie West

2:21

12

(How Can I Face) These Heartaches Alone

Dottie West

2:08

