Dottie West
1
Here Comes My Baby Back Again
2
Night Life
3
That's Where Our Love Must Be
4
In It's Own Little Way
5
Take Me As I AM (Or Let Me Go)
6
No One Will Ever Know
7
Didn't I
8
Mama Kiss the Hurt Away
9
Touch Me
10
I Dreamed of an Old Love Affair
11
All the World Is Lonely Now
12
(How Can I Face) These Heartaches Alone
The Country Girl Singing Sensation
The Best Of Dottie West
Greatest Hits (Live)
Introducing Dolly, Dottie and Loretta
Patsy Cline & Dottie West
