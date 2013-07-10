Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Shelly Manne 2-3-4

Shelly Manne 2-3-4

Shelly Manne

SINETONE AMR  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Take the 'A' Train

Shelly Manne

7:32

2

The Sicks of Us

Shelly Manne

5:58

3

Slowly

Shelly Manne

5:31

4

Lean on Me

Shelly Manne

6:25

5

Cherokee

Shelly Manne

3:26

6

Me and Some Drums

Shelly Manne

5:58

