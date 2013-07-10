Shelly Manne 2-3-4

Слушатели
Shelly Manne
1
Take the 'A' Train
2
The Sicks of Us
3
Slowly
4
Lean on Me
5
Cherokee
6
Me and Some Drums
There's No Business Like Show Business with Shelly Manne
Shelly Manne And His Men: Complete Live At The Black Hawk
Giants Of Jazz
West Coast Jazz
2-3-4
The Proper Time
