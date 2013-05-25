$1000000 Worth of Twang

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Duane Eddy
1
Rebel Rouser
2
Cannonball
3
The Quiet Three
4
Bonnie Come Back
5
Because They're Young
6
Theme for Moon Children
7
Moovin' 'N Groovin'
8
The Lonely One
9
Forty Miles of Bad Road
10
Some Kinda Earthquake
11
First Love, First Tears
12
Kommotion
Ten songs for you
Deep In The Heart Of Twangsville, The RCA Years 1962-1964, Vol. 3
GIRLS! GIRLS! GIRLS!
There's No Business Like Show Business with Duane Eddy, Vol. 4
There's No Business Like Show Business with Duane Eddy, Vol. 3
Показать ещё