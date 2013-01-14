Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Exciting Connie Francis

The Exciting Connie Francis

Connie Francis

SINETONE AMR  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Come Rain or Come Shine

Connie Francis

2:19

2

Hallelujah, I Love Him So

Connie Francis

2:59

3

All By Myself

Connie Francis

2:30

4

Rock-a-Bye Your Baby with a Dixie Melody

Connie Francis

2:30

5

There Will Never be Another You

Connie Francis

1:54

6

The Song Is Ended

Connie Francis

2:03

7

Time After Time

Connie Francis

3:13

8

How Did He Look?

Connie Francis

3:38

9

Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me

Connie Francis

3:43

10

That's All

Connie Francis

3:20

11

Blame It on My Youth

Connie Francis

2:55

12

Melancholy Serenade

Connie Francis

3:37

1

Come Rain or Come Shine

Connie Francis

2:19

2

Hallelujah, I Love Him So

Connie Francis

2:59

3

All By Myself

Connie Francis

2:30

4

Rock-a-Bye Your Baby with a Dixie Melody

Connie Francis

2:30

5

There Will Never be Another You

Connie Francis

1:54

6

The Song Is Ended

Connie Francis

2:03

7

Time After Time

Connie Francis

3:13

8

How Did He Look?

Connie Francis

3:38

9

Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me

Connie Francis

3:43

10

That's All

Connie Francis

3:20

11

Blame It on My Youth

Connie Francis

2:55

12

Melancholy Serenade

Connie Francis

3:37

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Connie Francis - Sings Irish Favorites

Connie Francis - Sings Irish Favorites

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Connie Francis, Vol. 2

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Connie Francis, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Connie Francis, Vol. 1

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Connie Francis, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Connie Francis

Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Connie Francis

Постер альбома Siboney

Siboney

Постер альбома Stupid Cupid

Stupid Cupid