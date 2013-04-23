Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Road Is Rough

The Road Is Rough

John Lee Hooker

SINETONE AMR  • Блюз  • 2013

1

The Road Is so Rough

John Lee Hooker

3:02

2

Dimples

John Lee Hooker

2:15

3

I'm so Excited

John Lee Hooker

2:55

4

I Love You Honey

John Lee Hooker

2:35

5

Boogie Chillun

John Lee Hooker

2:37

6

Little Wheel

John Lee Hooker

2:40

7

I'm in the Mood

John Lee Hooker

2:46

8

Mambo Chillun

John Lee Hooker

2:47

9

I'm so Worried Baby

John Lee Hooker

3:12

10

Every Night

John Lee Hooker

3:01

11

Time Is Marching

John Lee Hooker

3:03

12

Baby Lee

John Lee Hooker

2:59

13

Unfriendly Woman

John Lee Hooker

2:53

14

Burnin' Hell

John Lee Hooker

2:41

15

Tennessee Blues

John Lee Hooker

2:23

16

I Can See You When You're Weak

John Lee Hooker

2:54

17

Rosie Mae

John Lee Hooker

2:46

18

You Can Lead Me

John Lee Hooker

2:44

19

Tupelo

John Lee Hooker

3:22

20

Crawlin' Black Spider

John Lee Hooker

2:44

