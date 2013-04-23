The Road Is Rough

Слушатели
John Lee Hooker
The Road Is so Rough
Dimples
I'm so Excited
I Love You Honey
Boogie Chillun
Little Wheel
I'm in the Mood
Mambo Chillun
I'm so Worried Baby
Every Night
Time Is Marching
Baby Lee
Unfriendly Woman
Burnin' Hell
Tennessee Blues
I Can See You When You're Weak
Rosie Mae
You Can Lead Me
Tupelo
Crawlin' Black Spider
I'm In The Mood
Union Station Blues
John Lee Hooker - Black'N'Blues
Tupelo Blues
Sings the Blues
Folk Blues
