Альбом
Постер альбома Art Pepper Meets the Rhythm Section

Art Pepper Meets the Rhythm Section

Art Pepper

SINETONE AMR  • Джаз  • 2013

1

You'd Be so Nice to Come Home To

Art Pepper

5:24

2

Red Pepper Blues

Art Pepper

3:37

3

Imagination

Art Pepper

5:51

4

Waltz Me Blues

Art Pepper

2:55

5

Straight Life

Art Pepper

3:57

6

Jazz Me Blues

Art Pepper

4:47

7

Tin Tin Deo

Art Pepper

7:42

8

Star Eyes

Art Pepper

5:11

9

Birk's Works

Art Pepper

4:16

